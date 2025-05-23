Dubai eatery gets three Michelin stars in first for Indian cuisine

DUBAI — An Indian restaurant in Dubai was awarded the maximum three Michelin stars Thursday -- the first time the prestigious honour has been given to Indian cuisine anywhere in the world.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Tresind Studio was named a three-star winner at the Michelin Guide's fourth Dubai ceremony, along with another Dubai restaurant -- FZN by Bjorn Frantzen.

It also marks the first time restaurants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) received the top Michelin rating.

"Today I realised what is the word called 'only' and how heavy it is when we are awarded (the three stars) as the only Indian restaurant," said Bhupender Nath, founder of Tresind Studio.

Chef Himanshu Saini, 38, said he felt "proud" that the fine-dining restaurant had made history.

"I hope this motivates all the younger upcoming chefs," he said, adding "it's a dream which is possible".

"I think it's a great time for Indian food".

Michelin guide international director Gwendal Poullennec called the chef a "pioneer" who had paved "the way for many more talents to join the industry in India".

'Culinary history'

On its website, the restaurant said it aimed to challenge common perceptions of Indian cuisine "by showcasing flavours both new and familiar through a creative lens".

The eatery with just 20 seats and an open kitchen located on the Palm, Dubai's famous man-made island, said it favours ingredients locally sourced from organic and sustainable farmers in the UAE.

"Tresind Studio in Dubai has just made culinary history, becoming the first-ever Indian restaurant to earn Three MICHELIN Stars," the Michelin Guide said on its website.

"While The MICHELIN Guide is not in India, the global spotlight is brighter than ever. Indian chefs in cities from London to Dubai have been rewriting the playbook, fusing time-honoured flavours with boundary-pushing techniques," it added.

In 2022, 11 Dubai restaurants were awarded the first Michelin stars in the Middle East as dozens of the city's eateries made it into the prestigious gastronomic guide.

Created in 1900 by the brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin of tyre company Michelin for motorists, the guide has become a reference for food lovers and has been known to make or break careers.

Most UAE residents are foreigners and it is home to around 3.5 million Indian nationals -- the largest expatriate community in the Gulf country.