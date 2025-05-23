Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 23-29

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STAY

Family oasis / Club Med

Club Med has launched the new "Family Oasis" at Club Med Phuket, marking its first dedicated family space in the Asia-Pacific region. Inspired by Thai patterns and design, also known as Lai Thai, the "Lai Thai Family Oasis" provides a haven for families. Within the space lies a vibrant Splash Park with fun slides, colourful water canons, waterspouts and sprays, giant splash buckets and other interactive elements. Accommodation the Lai Thai Family Oasis features 24 Family Superior rooms and eight Family Themed rooms, each accommodating two adults and two children under the age of 11 and a baby. Family Themed rooms offer a unique holiday experience with its whimsical banyan tree motif and playful forest-inspired design. Extra touches include baby essentials, kids-friendly shower amenities and bathrobes, age-appropriate activities and welcome kits. Ground-floor rooms offer the luxury of a terrace that opens up to the Splash Park, while first-floor rooms boast private balconies.

Direct booking benefits / Centara

Book directly with Centara to get more perks. Those who book directly can take advantage of Centara’s Best Rate Guarantee — should a lower rate be found elsewhere, Centara will match it and offer an additional 10% discount. Direct bookers also enjoy greater savings with an exclusive 15% discount on regular rates through the CentaraThe1 membership. Enjoy more discounts during your stay, including 15% off food and beverages and 15% off on rejuvenating spa treatments. That's not all, Centara offers early check-in or late check-out, subject to availability for added flexibility. CentaraThe1 members can also earn points, redeemable for complimentary nights, room upgrades, shopping vouchers, and more. Enrolment is free at CentaraThe1.com.

Wedding in Chiang Mai / Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai / June 1-3

Soon-to-be spouses and wedding planners are invited to get inspired and plan all the deets of their big day at “A Touch of Love” Wedding Showcase 2025, taking place from June 1-3 between 9am-6pm at Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai. Couples will get to meet the hotel’s wedding specialists, who will provide professional wedding plans and advise every step of the way. Discover exclusive offers, as well as special prizes worth more than B100,000 at this event. Register to join at forms.office.com/r/0eEv2bCHhc.

EAT

Afternoon tea / Meliá Chiang Mai / Until June 30

Meliá Chiang Mai’s signature restaurant, Mai Restaurant and Bar offers afternoon tea for two that pays tribute to Chiang Mai’s Baan Tawai Wood Carving Village. Highlights include seafood and cheese croquettes, katsu sando, tuna and avocado timbales, yuzu scones with fresh cream and strawberry jam, sakura mochi, Mont Blanc tartlets and ume plum ice pops. Inclusive of a selection of fine teas or coffee, the tea is presented in a vintage tea cabinet crafted at Baan Tawai. Situated in Hang Dong district, the village is a community renowned for its wood sculptures. The tea is avialable until June 30.

Tree time / Banyan Tree Krabi

Beachfront resort Banyan Tree Krabi has introduced a special Afternoon Tea set that gives a new meaning to the term “high tea”. Served in the Bird’s Nest, in three elevated pods perched among the trees with spectacular views overlooking the Andaman Sea, the tea is served in porcelain and presented with a colourful assortment of “hot and cold nibbles”, including signature specialties such as pani puri caviar, truffle-braised wagyu beef and mango sticky rice mousse cake. Visitors can choose the Citrus Charm Collection, the Sapphire Sips Collection or the Birdsong & Blossom Bliss Collection — each with either a Chinoiserie or Classical porcelain pattern. The selection of teas is supplied by the Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company. The photogenic Bird’s Nest tables seat a group of up to four.

Regional Japan / Tsu Japanese Restaurant / Until June 30

Tsu Japanese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok invites diners on a culinary journey to Fukui prefecture, a lesser-known but deeply respected region of Japan famed for its pristine nature, rich culinary heritage, and seasonal delicacies from land and sea. Until June 30, lunch and dinner services will feature a specially curated selection of Fukui’s most iconic dishes, including Echizen soba, Wakasa mackerel and the prized zuwaigani (snow crab), especially the yellow-tagged Echizen-gani. At the heart of the promotion is the nostalgic comfort of Volga rice, a dish from the Takefu area in Echizen city.

Matcha afternoon / The Okura Prestige Bangkok / Until May 23

The Okura Prestige Bangkok will offer the “Kikō Matcha Afternoon Tea Collection” until May 23. The name “kikō” beautifully encapsulates the cherished Japanese sentiment of “returning happiness and fortune”. The tea features the premium cha from Wazuka prefecture. The savoury selections offer Salmon ochazuke, green flower matcha with prawn and peas and the refined matcha dashi with delicate shirauo and crisp cucumber, and more. The sweet creations are kashiwa mochi, matcha tiramisu, matcha sudachi choux cream and a selection of three kinds of artisanal tea cookies.

Afternoon tea / Anantara Siam Bangkok / Until July 31

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is offering an afternoon tea experience in collaboration with Inthai Studio until July 31. Inspired by the woven carp, a cherished symbol of prosperity in Thai culture, the afternoon tea pays homage to timeless Thai artistry. The savoury selection features Siam pork satay, Surat Thani blue crab Sandwich and tom kha gai krathong thong. On the sweet side, indulge in the Samui coconut choux, som jeedcake and pla-ta-pien macaron.

Hong Kong to Bangkok / Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant

Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant at the Shangri-La Bangkok welcomes executive Chinese chef Kwok Ka Wai. Savour his debut dishes of refined Chinese cuisine, with a modern touch and a love for seafood. Signature highlights include stir-fried fresh lobster with scallions, baked stuffed crab shell, baked oyster with port wine and fried diced cod fish with honey.

Spain flavours / Uno Mas

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has reimagined its weekend lunch buffet. At the helm is chef Borja Terry Borrego, the restaurant’s newly-appointed chef de cuisine, who brings a fresh yet deeply rooted approach to Spanish cuisine. The buffet begins with cold starters, think seafood and octopus salads, crab tartare, tuna tartare, melt-in-the-mouth salmon belly, and elegant smoked salmon mille-feuille. An impressive array of hot dishes bring together traditional favourites and refined comfort dishes. The dessert selection offerings include Basque cheesecake, brazo gitano and Pantxineta.

Bubbles and buns / 25 Degress Bangkok x Veuve Clicquot / Until Aug 31

25 Degrees Bangkok has launched "Bubbles & Buns" that pairs gourmet burgers with Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Until August, the restaurant will transform into a vibrant yellow wonderland featuring distinctive Veuve Clicquot touches at every turn, creating an Instagram-worthy backdrop for this taste bud adventure. Expect a signature burgers, golden crispy fries and a glass of Veuve Clicquot, though six sliders and two orders of crispy fries are paired with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. With each Veuve Clicquot purchase, you'll automatically enter a lucky draw for the chance to win a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to take home.

STUFF

Limited editions / Orient

Orient introduces three limited edition models in its flagship Diver Design series to celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary. Additionally, three new models in popular colours have been launched for the Diver Design 40 line. Both the Diver Design and Diver Design 40 collections blend casual and sporty aesthetics, making them ideal for active lifestyles and suitable for any occasion. Meanwhile, Orient Star has launched two new M34 F8 Date models in the Contemporary Collection M34, inspired by the Perseid meteor shower and featuring a high-performance movement with a silicon escape wheel. One limited edition model (160 pieces) uses a world-first nanoparticle metal multilayering technology on a black dial, while the other features a new green dial. The beautiful designs that express the vast depths of space enhance the appeal of Orient Star’s flagship model.

New single / Kmonrafiq

Kmonrafiq are a Thai (Kmonvish) and Malaysian (Rafiq) duo based in Bangkok, who have come together to introduce their new art pop single, "Best Friend". The new single was created in their studio in Bangkok and finished in Kuala Lumpur. The song has a meditative chant in it and is intended to put the listener into a state of mind that is open to the mantra — “No matter what, I am my own best friend”. "'Best Friend' is a sonic safe space," says the duo. Listen on their channel.

JOIN

Chefs unite / The District Grill Room & Bar / May 30

Ten of Bangkok’s celebrated chefs are joining forces for a night of gourmet delights and philanthropy at the "6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night", to be held on May 30 at The District Grill Room & Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit. The gala will raise funds for Operation Smile Thailand. This year’s edition features an all-inclusive cocktail reception, showcasing creative culinary creations made from premium, responsibly sourced local ingredients. With a focus on sustainability, the menu highlights fresh produce from small-scale Thai farms and fisheries. The 2025 Chef Riders include: Attapol “X” Thangthong from Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse; Marco Cammarata from Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok; Rene Alcocer Vizarretea and Kanokporn Koonmuen from The Athenee Hotel; Junjira Kaenthai from Le Méridien Bangkok; Attakrit Sithiwaykin from Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel; Pachara Kumsupoj from Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong; Suchard Watjarasit and Pikul Bunsak from The District Grill Room & Bar; and Frederik Farina from Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit. Each chef will present a unique dishes that celebrates local flavors and their distinctive culinary perspective. Visit Megatix for tickets.

Charity gala / Hand in Hand For Myanmar / June 6

"Hand In Hand For Myanmar" charity gala will take place on June 6 at the Dusit Thani Bangkok. The event aims to raise funds for the victims of the earthquakes that affected people in Myanmar. Guests can look forward to a cocktail reception and sit-down dinner featuring dishes from Thailand's restaurants, chefs and cooks, complemented by drinks from cocktail bars and live food stations. The line-up includes Appia Trattoria, Aulis Phuket, Bamama, Buenazo, Chai Jia Chai, Eat Me, Gaa, Gaya, Jhol, Kwann, Kyo Roll En, La Bottega, Le Du, Mia, Nomad Chef, Ojo, Pridi Cacaofevier, Potong, Samrub Thai, Scuba, Somsak, Suhring and Wana Yook. All sale proceeds will be donated to Medical Action Myanmar, providing vital support to those in need. There will also be a silent auction on hotel stays and fine dining restaurant vouchers. Tickets can be found on Social Giver.

Wine dinner / Viu / May 30

Join Viu for a special evening of gourmet dining and fine wines at the "Château de Malescasse Wine Dinner", taking place on May 30. The dinner features a curated five-course Mediterranean menu by executive sous chef Matteo Fontana, designed to harmonise with wines from the Château de Malescasse vineyard and estate in the renowned Haut-Médoc region, known for its refined, terroir-driven wines and strong commitment to Bordeaux tradition.

Wine dinner / Akira Back Bangkok / May 30

Akira Back Bangkok at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will host a five-course Italian Wine Dinner in collaboration with Italian Wine Brands, a company that specialises in bringing the finest labels in Thailand, and Refill Social, a premium wine and spirit distributor. On May 30, Akira Back Bangkok will craft a five-course menu with each course paired with wines from acclaimed Italian producers, presented by Andrea Biscaro. Limited seats are available.

Wine dinner / Enoteca / May 29

A rare vertical tasting dinner featuring one of Barbaresco’s most elegant and soulful producers: Cascina delle Rose will be held at Enoteca on May 29. Located in the heart of Rio Sordo, Piedmont, Italy, this small, family-run estate of 5.5 hectare has been cultivating Nebbiolo since 1948, but only started bottling under their own label in 1992. Today, Giovanna Rizzolio and her family craft wines of which total production is 30,000 bottles per year. Three vintages of Barbaresco Rio Sordo — 2011, 2012 and 2013 — will be showcased at the dinner, each paired with a five-course tasting menu. Limited seats.

Opera performance / British Club Bangkok

The Essential Opera Company, in association with Bangkok Community Theatre, will hold a new production of Mozart’s "The Magic Flute" at the British Club on May 23 and May 24. Tickets, including a buffet dinner, are available on Ticket Melon. Join brave Prince Tamino as he sets off to rescue the beautiful Pamina from the mysterious Sarastro, armed only with a magical flute that can tame wild beasts. Along the way, you’ll meet a dazzling array of spellbinding characters, from the chilling Queen of the Night and her scheming ladies-in-waiting, to a comical lovesick bird-catcher, who goes by the name of Papageno. Staged and performed in English, the production will begin after Glyndebourne-style drinks on the lawn amd a buffet dinner in the club’s signature Surawong Room. Seating is limited to 75 guests per performance.

Afternoon tea / Slowcombo

Revitalise your afternoon with the vegetarian and vegan afternoon tea set from Co-cafe x Naivedayum, featuring a rich Indian-style tea and a selection of flavourful snacks. The menu includes five snacks, one dessert and twp cups of chai, made the Indian way. The experience begins at 3pm and reservations are recommended at least a day in advance. Slowcombo will also host the "Energy Space Program", a heart and body ritual By Tasha on May 31 and a Cacao Ceremony with meditation and slow movement.

La Piscine / Moët & Chandon x The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon / Until July 31

Moët & Chandon is bringing the French lifestyle to The Parlor, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon until July 31. The Moët & Chandon La Piscine menu can be enjoyed at The Parlor, along with Moët Ice Impérial at participating outlets via select beach clubs, bars, restaurants and leading retail stores across Thailand. Moët lce Impérial are delectable sorbets and can be enhanced with "The Gazette" and capture your memories on limited-edition summery postcards. For "The Perfect Serve": chill Moët Ice Impérial to 7°C, pour 60z / 12cl, add three large ice cubes and enhance with ginger, mint or lime for an exquisite experience.

Moroccan hammam / Spa Cenvaree

Discover the art of renewal at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with the debut of the Moroccan Hammam treatment. The 75-minute indulgence offers a tranquil escape rooted in ancient Moroccan traditions, it begins with the application of detoxifying black soap to soften and cleanse the skin. A traditional Kessa glove exfoliation follows, gently sloughing away dead cells to reveal a fresher, more radiant layer beneath. To complete the ritual, nutrient-rich Argan oil is massaged into the skin, leaving it velvety smooth and beautifully hydrated.

Muay Thai / Lifestyles on 26

Discover the power of Muay Thai at Lifestyles on 26, the fitness and wellness hub at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Designed to suit all fitness levels, each class offers a complete full-body workout that improves cardiovascular endurance, builds strength and enhances agility and coordination. Muay Thai training is available in three formats: one-on-one personal sessions, buddy sessions for two and small group training for three to five people.

Summer escape / Chi, The Spa / Until June 30

Refresh your body and mind with the “Summer Escape” treatment, designed to rejuvenate and revive at Chi, The Spa, Shangri-La Bangkok. Begin with a 30-minute body exfoliation to reveal radiant skin, followed by a 45-minute aromatic massage using the hotel's oil blend. Available until June 30.

Kakao Friends premiums / Lenovo campaign / Until June 30

Lenovo Thailand is turning up the fun this season with launching its new "Let’s Groove With Lenovo" campaign, inviting customers and fans of Kakao Friends to upgrade their devices and groove into smarter lifestyle with exclusive Lenovo x Kakao Friends premiums. Until June 30, the campaign offers limited-edition collective items when purchasing the participated Lenovo products.Customers can receive the functional and limited-edition Kakao Friends merchandise such as t-shirts, collapsible storage boxes, handheld fans, mousepads and softcase notebook sleeves, each featuring the popular characters. These exclusive items are available with the purchases of select Lenovo laptops, desktops and monitors, at Lenovo partner stores nationwide.

Feel-good art / RCB Galleria / May 29 to June 22

“Happy Birthday” is the second solo exhibition by UnderHatDaddy, the artist behind Chubby, the charmingly plump girl whose presence has lit up countless hearts. UnderHatDaddy invites us to journey through the "beautifully tangled emotions of being human". “Happy Birthday” is more than a cheerful greeting, it becomes a question, a meditation. Born into a world of joy and vulnerability, triumph and failure, pain and resilience, we are all navigating a life full of contradictions. And yet, isn’t life, messy, magical, and maddening as it is, the greatest gift of all? “Happy Birthday” takes place at RCB Galleria on the second floor of River City Bangkok.

Pondering portraitures / Agni Gallery / May 30 to July 30

Agni Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Soi Ruamrudee, will soon hold its second exhibition “Only Faces On My Mind”, a curated exploration of portraiture in dedication to one of the oldest yet ever-evolving genres in art history through five artists. Agni Gallery invites viewers to trace the evolution of portraiture, from its classical foundations to its most experimental reimaginings. The exhibition presents a spectrum of works, ranging from pieces that echo the compositional and emotional gravitas of classical portraiture, such as those by Andre Schulze (Germany) and Lino Lago (Spain), to boundary-pushing interpretations exemplified by Celio Koko (Belgium-Lebanese) and faceless portraits by famous artist Adriana Oliver (Spain) and Chance Cooper (USA), whose work reflects the fractured and hyper-personal dimensions of identity in the 21st century. The show is an invitation to reconsider the portrait not merely as a mirror of appearance, but as a canvas of interpretation where identity is felt as much as it is seen.