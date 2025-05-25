Hail of fatal gunfire; impersonator cops; FB love sours

Unable to defend himself

A village headman in Nonthaburi shot a rival for his ex-wife's love to death in a hail of gunfire as the hapless victim sat in his car.

Bang Bua Thong police nabbed Anon Phromket, 40, a village head from Ongkharak district in Nakhon Nayok, after he shot Plathip Pherm- thanakij, 33, six times as he sat in his white pickup on Bang Phai-Nong Phrao Ngai Road.

Police found the victim shot and slumped over in the driver's seat. Initial investigations revealed three wounds to his left arm and three to the chest. Bullet holes were found on the right side of the driver's window.

Inside his trouser pocket, police found over 5,000 baht in cash and a .22 calibre King Cobra firearm loaded with two bullets, which shows he came prepared for an encounter with the man who was to kill him, but was not able to defend himself in time.

The shooting occurred near a fresh pork shop in soi Wat Lat Pladuk run by the woman the victim had been seeking, "A", who is also the killer's ex-wife.

Police say A asked to end her marriage with Mr Anon late last year. While Mr Anon kept living at her house where he helped raise their two children, he grew jealous of Plathip, who his wife had started seeing.

Mr Anon had previously arranged to confront Plathip at the shop, which escalated into a fight. During that incident, Mr Anon attempted to retrieve his gun, but his wife intervened.

Mr Anon then threatened Plathip, saying, "Don't let me see you; I will shoot you for sure".

Later, Mr Anon began to secretly observe the area around the shop before calling the victim to the area when he shot him.

A witness, "B" (pseudonym), 47, a gas station employee who heard the gunshots, said he saw the suspect putting his gun in his trousers pocket before getting into a dark-coloured four-door pickup truck parked behind the victim's vehicle.

Prior to the incident, he had seen the white pickup parked in front of the gas station, but did not hear any arguments or shouting.

Another witness, Bank (no surname given), 37, said he saw the suspect get out of the pickup and fire three shots at the white vehicle. He returned to his truck to retrieve something before coming back to shoot three more times.

The suspect then walked around smoking a cigarette for about 4–5 minutes, surveying his handiwork, before driving away.

Friends of the victim identified the shooter as Mr Anon. They said the victim was called in to perform maintenance work at A's shop. The victim's wife said she and Plathip only started dating in February. She and the suspect have two children, aged four and five.

Relatives contacted Bang Bua Thong police asking if they could bring in the suspect. Mr Anon admitted the shooting, and apologised to the family. Police were to charge him with premeditated murder.

Lured into a trap

A Pattaya man was attacked by a three-member gang after playing around with a woman one of his attackers was seeing.

Theerasak and Pichayapa 'Mint' Sornthep were nabbed.

Nong Prue police nabbed Theerasak (no surname given), 33, at a rental room after the victim claimed that he and two other men, posing as police, assaulted him and stole his phone.

Weerapol, or Ball (no surname given), 32, arrived at the station on May 19 with visible injuries, including swelling and bruising on his face and body, as well as a laceration under his chin.

He said his girlfriend Pichayapa "Mint" Sornthep, 18, had contacted him. He turned up to take her out for a meal when three men arrived, locked him in a room and beat him up, he said.

They also searched his home, stole his phone and threatened to shoot him if he reported the incident. Feeling scared for his safety, he filed a complaint with police and called on the media for help in finding the men.

Recounting the attack, Mr Wee- rapol said the men had announced themselves as police and one questioned him about "stealing" his girlfriend. Before he could respond, they began to beat him mercilessly, punching and kicking him without restraint, and also using a stick.

He was unaware of the reason for the attack, and had never met the men before.

After assaulting him, they forced him onto a motorcycle to search his home, claiming they suspected he had drugs. They found nothing. When he asked about his stolen phone, the assailants claimed to know nothing before quickly leaving on their motorcycle.

When police tracked down the first of the trio, Theerasak, in front of his room, they also found the victim's girlfriend, Ms Pichayapa, who seems to have been seeing both men at once.

He admitted being one of the perpetrators. Police also found a black airsoft gun and a mobile phone belonging to the victim.

Theerasak said the incident stemmed from his dissatisfaction with Weerapol contacting his girlfriend.

He asked Ms Pichayapa to arrange a meeting with the victim, so he and his two accomplices, identified as "Beer" and "Bang Lee", could surprise him. His accomplices, who also took part in the attack, have fled.

Initially, the police have detained Theerasak and Ms Pichayapa for further questioning while they hunt for the other two.

Wise after the event

A Bangkok woman who fell in love with a wealthy "businessman" on the internet says she lost 8 million baht to his scheming ways.

Woratep Phromsonthi in the red shirt is being arrested.

Crime Suppression Division police last week nabbed Woratep Phromsonthi, 46, in front of a condo on Ramkhamhaeng Road, Min Buri district.

Earlier, his latest alleged victim, businesswoman "A", contacted police claiming he defrauded her with an elaborate tale of love and business ventures.

Mr Woratep, who contacted her via FB, posted an appealing profile picture of himself, showcasing luxury cars, and often wearing high-powered business suits, she said.

He claimed to have experienced failure in love and expressed a desire to find someone to care for seriously. He also said he wanted to start a family.

"He would encourage daily conversations with me, and finally I fell in love," she said.

Mr Woratep then invited A to invest in their future together. He offered to help with her car and house payments by suggesting they transfer ownership to share possession.

However, after transferring assets worth over 8 million baht, the suspect suddenly cut off all contact, she said.

Reeling from her losses, A said she checked social media and found several other women warning about Mr Woratep's behaviour, adding he claimed variously to be the owner of a car dealership, an executive or a doctor.

A police check following his arrest found Mr Woratep, who denied the charges, has an extensive history of offending. Courts have issued multiple arrest warrants against him for fraud, embezzlement, theft and offences related to property documents, across seven cases in various locations, police said.

He deceived women victims via Facebook, claiming they would live together or invest in a business, before persuading them to transfer assets such as cars, houses or cash.

After A filed a complaint with Bueng Kum police, they asked for a court warrant seeking his arrest, leading led to his apprehension.

Police charged him with "colluding to commit fraud by impersonating another person and inputting false information into a computer system that could cause harm to others". He was taken to Bueng Kum station for further proceedings.