Marching with pride

In the wake of this year's historic victory for marriage equality, campaigners are preparing festive events for Pride Month, reinforcing Thailand's ambition to become the world's most LGBTI-friendly destination.

Rainbow flags are lighting up the heart of Bangkok and spreading to other parts of the country throughout June. Inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots -- a catalyst for the modern gay rights movement -- Pride Month in Thailand first emerged in the context of the HIV crisis in the 1980s. Since then, it has seen both highs and lows, before resurging in 2022.

Bangkok Pride Festival

Held under the theme "Born This Way", Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 is set to take over Rama I Road from May 30 to June 1, with a 200m-long rainbow flag stretching from the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection -- a first in Thailand's history.

The three-day event brings together Naruemit Pride, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and a broad coalition of civil society, government bodies and the private sector.

"2025 is a historic year for Thailand's LGBTI community, with the enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill. But this is only the beginning. The next frontier is full legal gender recognition," said Ann Chumaporn, also known as Waaddao, chair and co-founder of Naruemit Pride, which was established to organise Bangkok Pride.

The number of participants has grown significantly -- from 20,000 at its debut in 2022 to 100,000 in 2023 and 250,000 in 2024. Organisers estimate that over 300,000 people will attend this year, making it Asia's largest Pride Parade and placing it among the 10 most attended in the world.

Ann Chumaporn, chair and co-founder of Naruemit Pride, which organises Bangkok Pride. (Photo: Naruemit Pride)

"This march represents more than human rights -- it has the power to transform tourism, social stability and global perception. We are proud to declare that Bangkok is ready to host WorldPride 2030," she added.

The three-day festival features four major events. First, the Bangkok Pride Parade returns for its fourth year, with seven colour-themed processions along Rama I Road on June 1. Second, the Bangkok Pride Forum will host three days of panel discussions and workshops on LGBTI topics at Siam. Third, the Bangkok Pride Awards, taking place on May 31, will honour individuals and organisations that have significantly advanced LGBTI rights in Thailand. On the sidelines, Drag Bangkok will celebrate Thai drag artistry across all three days. As part of the wider celebration, the Pride City Network will coordinate Pride events nationwide.

'We All Pride Thailand'

Meanwhile, 'We All Pride Thailand 2025' is set to put Bang Kapi on the map from June 18-22, with the highlight being the Pride Parade on June 21.

Organisers have unveiled the five-day programme to celebrate Pride Month in eastern Bangkok, alongside festive activities taking place across the country. The event brings together civil society, government agencies and the private sector.

"This year, we are highlighting four core values -- love, understanding, dignity and equality -- to advance the rights of diverse groups following the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill," said Kittinun Daramadhaj, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand.

Kittinun Daramadhaj, centre, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Reflecting on the development of Pride Month in the country, Kittinun noted that the Bangkok Gay Festival in 1999 was organised to combat stigmas against the LGBTI community following Thailand's first reported case of HIV in 1984. The event continued as Bangkok Pride from 2002 to 2006. After a decade-long hiatus, it returned under its original name in 2017, before evolving into 'We All Pride Thailand' at Siam Square in 2022.

"Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt's support for gender equality has inspired more than 20 provinces to follow suit," he added.

The five-day event includes a workshop on marriage equality, aimed at fostering greater understanding of this legal milestone. It will be held at Happy Land Hall from June 18-20. The Pride Parade returns on June 21 with four themed processions reflecting the event's core values, marching from the National Institute of Development Administration to The Mall Lifestore Bang Kapi. The celebration concludes with a charity market from June 21-22. Pride activities will also take place in other provinces throughout the month.

Chanyut Sawetsuwan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Bangkok Office, said the event marks a significant milestone in the promotion of gender equality, supporting the country's bid to host WorldPride 2030.

"I hope this partnership will enhance Thailand's image as a country that respects diversity and help sustain momentum for positive change," he said.