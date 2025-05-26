Happening 101 art festival returns with class of 2025

The Happening 101 art festival will be back for a week with myriad activities for art enthusiasts, at Seacon Square Hall of Seacon Square, Srinakarin Road, from Wednesday to June 3, daily from 10.30am to 8pm.

After having created waves by bringing together 101 artists on the same grounds last year, the excitement continues with the class of 2025, featuring Thai and international illustrators, brand designers, character designers and publishers.

The event will once again open up space for everyone to experience various art forms presented at different zones. Prepare to enjoy live performances up close with well-known artists at the Music Zone. The line-up includes Scrubb, Portrait x Sleeper 1, Whal and Dolph, Loserpop, Mute, La Ong Fong, Quicksand Bed, Funky Wah Wah and Chala Deen.

The Market Zone will feature special items by over 60 artists, designers, character creators, publishers and craftmakers, namely Bringhome Thebacon, Twofeetcat, Praefueng, Yhenjai, IstelaIllustrated, Lamunlamai, Pianissimo Press, Peeti Studio, Wax Valley, Abearable, Ngoentra, Avocado Books, Fullstop, Barefoot Banana and P.S. Publishing.

The Exhibition Zone is dedicated to the Bangkok Illustration Fair, MMAD and "My First Art" -- a showcase and sale of works from 40 artists, offering new art collectors an opportunity to look for and purchase their favourite art pieces at approachable prices.

The Talk Zone offers a stage for people from the art world to share their ideas, behind-the-scenes stories and insights into many topics. Expect to catch live shows of favourite programmes such as Kayeepun by Art of Hongtae, Yeedin, Golf Was Here, Spacebar Zine and Katanyu Tonight. Mascots like Bar B Gon and Plaplatootoo will also take to the stage to share their stories.

Everyone can also learn to create an art piece in workshops conducted by Mirren.crab, Mami Papercraft and Tiny Timber. Alternatively, have fun with board games like Bgn Squad, free of charge.

At the Random Room, artists will be waiting to offer something unique, from drawing portraits or reading tarot cards to having deep conversations or sharing fun stories.

There will also be an art cafe where Guss Damn Good, Gimbocha and Lukyang will satisfy your food and drink cravings.

Tickets cost 101 baht (free entry on the opening day) including access to all activities in the festival and a chance to win gifts, at the entrance. The first 200 visitors each day will receive a mystery gift from participating artists and designers.

photos courtesy of Happening Magazine