Peace in unity

As one of the most significant Buddhist religious days, the Vesak ceremony at the majestic Borobudur Temple has become a celebration for all faiths -- honouring Indonesia's diversity and inclusivity by embracing the teachings of the Buddha.

Organised by Indonesia's state-owned company InJourney and the Indonesian Buddhist Organisation Federation, Walubi, the event -- titled #WaisakdiBorobudur2025, or Vesak at Borobudur 2025 -- was held on May 12. Life was invited to take part and experience the spiritual depth of Vesak Day.

Vesak Day, known in Thai as Visakha Bucha Day, commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha, all believed to have occurred on the Full Moon of the sixth month in the Buddhist lunar calendar. Today, it is a day to reflect on the Buddha's life and teachings. While historically observed mainly within Buddhist communities, Vesak gained global recognition in 1999, when the United Nations passed Resolution 54/115 acknowledging it as an international day of observance.

Though a Muslim-majority country, Indonesia proudly upholds the national motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika -- "Unity In Diversity" -- in Bahasa. This phrase reflects the nation's rich cultural and religious tapestry, and the strength Indonesians find in embracing those differences as one people.

This ethos lies at the heart of Vesak Day -- known locally as Waisak -- and with Borobudur being one of the largest Buddhist temples in the world, it has become a symbolic centre for interfaith harmony. The 2025 celebration was held under the theme "Enlightened In Harmony", marked by a series of inclusive and spiritually resonant activities.

As part of the Kirab Waisak ritual, marchers carry offerings as a tribute to the Lord Buddha.

Borobudur, Indonesia and religious harmony

Despite being a Buddhist temple, Febrina Intan, director of the Borobudur Tourist Park (Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur – TWCB), said that 90% of Borobudur's caretakers are Muslim, as they believe the temple does not belong to one religion, but is a heritage site that belongs to all Indonesians.

On May 10 at 4.30pm, a group of 36 Thai bhikkhus (monks) arrived at Borobudur Temple after completing thudong -- a Buddhist monk's pilgrimage -- on foot from Sanam Luang, Bangkok, to Borobudur, Indonesia, to celebrate this year's Vesak Day.

This thudong was part of the International Thudong 2025 programme, now in its fourth consecutive year. Participating bhikkhus walked from Bangkok through Malaysia and Singapore, finally arriving in Indonesia. This year's pilgrimage began on Feb 6 and concluded on May 10.

Febrina explained that, contrary to the belief that monks must only stay in temples, these monks were invited to rest in Muslim mosques, Christian churches, and viharas (Buddhist monasteries) throughout their journey.

"As you can see with the thudong, along the way, Indonesians greeted them with such generosity. They stayed in mosques, slept in churches, and ate at viharas. This is the story we want to tell -- a story of how Indonesia truly embodies 'Unity In Diversity'. This is the pinnacle event showcasing that," she added.

Phra Kru Wichai, 53, a bhikkhu from Wat Khaophisueathongkham in Phetchabun, said upon arrival that he was deeply moved by the diversity and harmony of Indonesian society.

"On the day the new pope was chosen, we were invited to speak with a pastor on our way to Borobudur about how Christianity and Buddhism could work together to achieve peace in society -- through the teachings of their God and our Lord," he said.

After the interview, as he was heading to a nearby temple to rest, a man suddenly called out "Bhikkhu! Bhikkhu!" and prostrated at Phra Kru Wichai's feet to show his respect. Phra Kru Wichai told the press that the man was a Muslim, practising Islam, who had been following the Buddhist pilgrimage for two years and continually supporting the monks from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Phra Kru Aggadipo Andri Budianto from Indonesia, who did not participate in the thudong due to past injuries, also told the press that the entire support team for the pilgrimage to Borobudur Temple was made up of Muslims -- a testament, he said, to how all religions can co-exist harmoniously in Indonesia.

Indonesian flag bearers in the Kirab Waisak, or Waisak Procession, march from Mendut Temple towards Borobudur.

Vesak Celebration

According to InJourney, this year's Vesak celebration attracted over 100,000 visitors from May 1–13. The figure included general tourists, Buddhist worshippers and collaborators involved in the event.

The highest visitor count was recorded on May 12, the peak of the Vesak celebration, with 45,914 individuals in attendance -- including worshippers, tourists and event personnel. This figure represents a 25% increase compared to last year's Vesak peak, which saw approximately 36,000 visitors.

The celebration and ceremony were attended by high-level officials from various faiths, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

To enter the ceremony on May 12, participants were required to purchase a ticket. The ceremony was held in two sessions: 6pm–8pm and 9pm–11pm.

Febrina said that once tickets became available, they sold out within nine minutes. To meet the demand, the organisers added 500 more tickets for those wishing to attend the Vesak ceremony, while her organisation released an additional 3,000 tickets for those who simply wanted to watch the festival.

The main highlight was the Vesak ceremony, where participants had the opportunity to chant Buddhist mantras for blessings. Non-Buddhists were also welcome -- they could either refrain from joining the chant to respect their own beliefs or choose to chant along if they wished.

Following the prayers, participants lit candles for meditation and joined in a second round of chanting. Monks then walked through the grounds, sprinkling sacred water to bless all attendees. Afterwards, participants gathered in groups of six, and staff distributed lanterns to be released into the sky.

In total, 2,569 lanterns -- reflecting this year in the Buddhist Era -- were released at night from Marga Utama and Taman Lumbini within the Borobudur Temple complex.

This year's lantern theme, "Light Of Peace", embodied a shared aspiration for global harmony and enlightenment. Releasing the lanterns symbolised both illuminating one's path and letting go of personal burdens -- in keeping with Buddhist principles of mindfulness and compassion.

In addition, the use of biodegradable materials ensured environmental responsibility, aligning with the festival's core message of peace and respect for nature. Drawing both local and international visitors, the event reflected a universal yearning for peace and spiritual fulfilment.

Another major highlight of this year's Vesak celebration was a light show featuring 450 synchronised drones illustrating the life of the Buddha, accompanied by narration about his teachings and journey.

Participants could also visit Pesar Medang -- a marketplace offering local food, drinks, cultural activities and performances to entertain and enrich the experience.