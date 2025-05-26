French comedians tear up the town in June

Two leading French comedians -- Redouanne Harjane and Roman Frayssinet -- will give a stand-up comedy show in Bangkok this month and next month.

Presented by Banger Event Asia and Live Promotions BKK, the "Redouanne Harjane In Bangkok" will take place at Speakerbox, Sukhumvit 55, on Wednesay at 8pm.

This promises to be an unforgettable evening by Harjane, who is both a comedian and musician, reputed for his distinctive style that blends sharp stand-up comedy, absurd humour and touching poetry.

His performances are often enriched by his musicality, whether on guitar or piano, adding a melancholic and offbeat dimension to his world. He's gained widespread recognition through his notable appearances on the TV show On N'demande Qu'è En Rire (We Only Ask To Laugh At It) and on the stages of the most prestigious comedy festivals. His humour addresses profound themes with subtle self-deprecation and expressive gestures that sometimes recall the art of mime. The upcoming Bangkok show is part of his Redouanne Harjane En Spectacle Asia Tour.

Frayssinet, meanwhile, will present his acclaimed French stand-up at Alliance Francaise Bangkok, Witthayu Road, on June 20 and 22 at 8.30pm.

The rising star is known for his signature blend of surrealism, emotional honesty and razor-sharp wit. He has carved out a unique space in the international comedy scene with his explosive stage presence, poetic absurdity, and deeply introspective humour.

After venturing Ô Dedans, the second part of this trilogy invites the audience to go Ô Delà -- to detach and observe life from a distance in order to make peace with it.

This performance promises to be more than just stand-up -- it's a theatrical, thought-provoking journey filled with emotion, irony and boundless energy.

Tickets cost 920 baht for the May 28 show and 1,500 baht for the June 20 and 22 show. They can be purchased from ticketmelon.com.