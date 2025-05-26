An afternoon at the ballet

Rising Star Dance Studio presents its 27th annual performance, with one round only of La Fille Mal Gardee at M Theatre, New Phetchaburi Road, on June 8 at 3pm.

Premiered in France in 1789, La Fille Mal Gardee is a lighthearted comedy that blends classical ballet with folk dance, pantomime and lively humour. It is one of the oldest ballets still performed today.

The story and original choreography was created by Jean Dauberval. The music was then rewritten in 1828, based on the original score, by Ferdinand Herold for the Paris Opera. This is the score Rising Star will be using.

As director of the Studio, Fay Pansringarm brings to this production many years of experience as a ballet dancer, director and choreographer in New York City, combing the charm of young dancers with the powerful performances of professionals.

Associate director Yuko Nakamura, who trained and performed with the San Francisco Ballet Company, imparts her exquisite artistry as she mentors the lead dancers.

Her daughter, Akira Puthisarnchai, who performed with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the New Ballet in San Jose, stars as Lise. She's partnered with Chanakarn "Toy" Panpijit, Thailand's foremost male ballet dancer, in the role of Colas -- Lise's poor but beloved boyfriend.

Watcharapong Kaewploy, a professor at Rajabhat Suan Sunandha University who danced in Italy's Teatro Oplas, appears as Lise's mother Simone. Jittiporn Meethong dances the role of Alain, the silly but wealthy prospect for Lise.

Adam Kaokept, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of Aladdin and Miss Saigon, taps away in the Clog Dance and as the Notary.

The cast numbers of over 50 amateurs and professionals, aged five to adult, from over 15 nationalities, are currently studying at the Studio. The performance runs two acts totalling approximately 110 minutes, with a 20-minute intermission.

A part of the proceeds will benefit the Wild Animal Rescue Foundation of Thailand.