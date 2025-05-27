Cinema of resistance wins at Cannes

In a year full of richly textured stories about female trauma and painful personal growth, the Cannes jury, led by Juliette Binoche, took the noble route and gave the Palme d'Or to the most political film in the 22-title competition.

Jafar Panahi let out a roar of delight after his film It Was Just An Accident won the 78th Festival de Cannes' most prestigious award last Saturday, becoming the second Iranian filmmaker to win Cannes' top prize, after Abbas Kiarostami, and the fourth director in history to have won the biggest awards from all three major European film festivals (Berlin, Venice and Cannes).

Panahi competed at Cannes before, but his troubled relationship with the Iranian regime meant he was rarely present at the screenings of his own works.

In 2011, his ironically titled This Is Not A Film premiered at Cannes while Panahi was under house arrest (the popular story often told on the streets of Cannes is that the film was smuggled in a thumb drive hidden inside a cake -- the veracity of which is never confirmed). In 2018, Three Faces competed and won Best Screenplay -- the film was made clandestinely since Panahi was serving a 20-year filmmaking ban.

He was detained in 2022 after taking part in a mass protest against the government, then released after staging a hunger strike. Legally, he's free to make movies again -- and yet he filmed It Was A Simple Accident underground because he refused to seek permission from the censors.

An enduring figure of courage and defiance in world cinema, Panahi, despite his relative freedom, doesn't take his foot off the provocative pedal and has made another film that is unlikely to make him a favourite with the Iranian authorities.

It Was Just An Accident. Photos © IMDB.com

It Was Just An Accident revolves around a group of characters who, we slowly gather, were at one time jailed and tortured by the regime. They kidnap a man, whom they believe to be their chief tormentor at a political prison -- unless he's not and in their delirium they've got the wrong guy. A dark, bitter comedy follows as the kidnappers whiz around town trying to decide what to do with the man bound and gagged in the back of their van.

It's a deserving victory for Panahi -- and for art as a tool of rebellion. It Was Just An Accident doesn't have the narrative guile and formal elegance that has been Panahi's strength since he broke through in the late 1990s with films such as The Mirror and The Circle -- the blur between fiction and reality, the shift between film and filmmaking -- and at times there's a whiff of didacticism here. And yet this film bristles with gallows humour that doesn't dilute the underlying message: how victims deal with lasting, indelible consequences of political violence.

National politics wasn't that visible elsewhere in Cannes this year. Rather, several films in the main Competition and the sidebar Un Certain Regard share a similar theme of traumatised women and their search of reclamation, redemption, or just mental solace (many of these films were directed by female filmmakers too).

Mascha Schilinski's Sound Of Falling, which won the Jury Prize, sketches a haunted chronicle of wronged women who live in a farmhouse in rural Germany from the early 1990s to the 1980s. Lynn Ramsay's Die My Love has Jennifer Lawrence, in the most naked performance of her career, playing a mother who suffers from postpartum depression while locked in a complex relationship with her husband (played by Robert Pattinson).

From Japan, Chie Hayakawa's Renoir follows a pre-teen girl in the 1980s whose father is dying and who entertains an odd fantasy about death and darkness -- it's a film that thrives on small moments and on the performance of the lead, newcomer Yui Suzuki.

In Romeria, Catalan filmmaker Carla Simon tells a semi-autobiographical story of an orphaned teenage girl who goes looking for her biological father, only to uncover a secret about her own parents. And in La Petite Derniere (The Little Sister), Hafsir Hefzi crafts a sensitive queer love story centred on a French-Algerian Muslim girl, played by Nadia Melliti, going through an eventful year of sexual discovery. Melliti won the Best Actress prize from her role.

Jeunes Meres. SAMEER AL-DOUMY

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier brought one of the best-loved titles to Cannes. Sentimental Value stars Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve as father (a filmmaker) and daughter (a theatre actress) trying to overcome the painful past of their imperfect family, with Elle Fanning playing another actress complicating the equation.

This is another film about women struggling to find their psychological footing in a world ever so wobbly, and how art can maybe fulfil the imperfection of life. There's a novelistic meticulousness to Trier's film, and it rightly won the Grand Prix, the runner-up prize to the Palme d'Or.

Belgian auteurs Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne moved hearts late in the festival with Jeunes Meres (Young Mothers), an unflinching look at a group of teen mums struggling in the underbelly of a first-world society. As usual, the Dardennes' commitment to social realism, even in the fiction form, is full of grit and heartfelt honesty. The jury awarded them the Best Screenplay prize.

These are strong films about women, driven by strong writing and performances. But for many critics on an eternal quest for the unexpected, two favourite titles from Cannes 2025 are Sirat, a trippy road movie through the Moroccan desert directed by Oliver Laxe, and The Secret Agent, a thriller by Kleber Mendoza Filho.

Laxe won the Jury Prize (shared with Schilinski for Sound Of Falling) for the film, about a group of nomadic ravers dragging their powerful subwoofers on an apocalyptic journey as the world around them is collapsing -- it'd put Mad Max to shame. While Mendoza Filho won the Best Director prize for a dazzling, genre-hopping film about a scholar on the run in 1977 Brazil. Wagner Moura also won Best Actor from the same film.

Last year, Cannes premiered Anora, The Substance, Emiliar Perez, All We Imagine As Light and The Seeds Of The Sacred Fig -- titles that went on to become popular or critically acclaimed. All those films were released in Thailand too. This year, we can expect the same for It Was Just An Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Renoir and other films mentioned above.