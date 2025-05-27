Registrations now open for international music competition

The stage is set once again for aspiring musicians as the Thailand International Music Competition 2025 (TIMC) is looking for young musicians from around the globe to showcase their prowess. This annual extravaganza promises an unparalleled opportunity for participants to shine on an international platform, fostering both personal growth and musical excellence.

TIMC stands out as a premier, unbiased forum designed to nurture young musical talent, offering them invaluable exposure and constructive feedback from seasoned judges. More than just a competition, it serves as a pivotal meeting ground where like-minded artists can network, learn and inspire each other, paving the way for their future in the music industry.

Scheduled from Oct 18-26 at the prestigious Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, TIMC welcomes participants across a diverse array of musical categories. From piano and classical guitar to vocals and saxophone, contestants will vie for coveted medals -- gold, silver and bronze -- based on their performances, assessed for accuracy, technical ability and emotional expression.

Registrations are now open, with early bird rates applicable until June 30 offering aspiring musicians a cost-effective opportunity to secure their place. Applicants can choose between online and on-site categories, with each requiring adherence to meticulous guidelines.

In addition to medals, participants will receive detailed performance reports and certificates of participation, ensuring a rich learning experience regardless of outcome. Notably, the TIMC Best Performance award will recognise the standout artist who achieves 87 points or more, exemplifying exceptional musicality and stage presence.

The competition's integrity is maintained through stringent terms and conditions, ensuring fairness and professionalism at every stage. Whether performing solo or in multiple instrument categories, contestants must adhere to guidelines, including dress code and repertoire memorisation.

TIMC is a celebration of musical passion and dedication. Beyond accolades, it fosters a supportive community where young talent can flourish to pave their way towards a fulfilling musical career.