Moving beyond tradition

In the same way that dance is irrepressible motion, Jitti Chompee, an acclaimed Thai choreographer with a career spanning over 15 years and director of Unfolding Kafka Festival -- Thailand's only international contemporary dance platform -- is always planning his next move.

With the Unfolding Kafka Festival's decade-long run in the rearview mirror, Jitti's focus is now on founding Thailand's first National Choreography Centre within the next several years.

In the interim, he will be presenting a cluster of remarkable events next month, including two restaging's of Miscellany Of Khon, his renowned reinterpretation of Thai traditional masked dance, and documentary film screenings for the celebration of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday and the 340th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Siam and France, organised by the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture.

As he prepares for the busy month ahead, Jitti offers a glimpse into the next chapter of his career, sharing his vision for the National Choreography Centre and reflecting on his latest projects -- Melancholy Of Mandodari, which will be performed by the National Theatre of Thailand from June 5-7, and Mo[ram]lam Music Therapy, with performers from Khon Kaen University's Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts (Khon Kaen Choreography Development) and Mahasarakham University's College of Music, from June 13-14.

Both performances will be held at the Sodsai Pantoomkomol Centre for Dramatic Arts, Chulalongkorn University.

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is a dedicated patron of Thailand's musical heritage and Jitti's interest in minimal sound design, which emphasises the roles of traditional musical instruments in the Pipaat ensemble and highlights the reciprocity between movement and music, shares the same spirit. Pushing the boundaries of khon with unconventional staging and scenography, his assemblage of fragments from the Ramakien delves into animal mythology and the character of Mandodari, a woman exalted for her beauty, intelligence and loyalty, yet circumscribed by the whims of men.

Miscellany Of Khon, a theatre performance, and the screening of Miscellany Of Khon, a documentary film, explores Thailand's rich artistic and spiritual heritage, emphasising the concept of traditional dance and music such as baak -- a unique sound communication between musicians and masked performers -- and molam music as modalities of healing. Serving as a cultural bridge, they foster appreciation for Thai tradition which is relevant to contemporary life and embodies universal themes and the human experience.

Ahead of the events, Life sat down for a conversation with Jitti.

The Miscellany Of Khon. Piyatat Hemmatat

What inspired you to establish a National Choreography Centre in Thailand?

After over a decade of directing Unfolding Kafka Festival, I'm pivoting towards addressing significant gaps in dance education in Thailand. My experience as an artist in residence at Mille Plateaux, Centre Chorégraphique National La Rochelle in France, and touring across different continents and countries, were the catalysts for the idea of an equivalent institution here -- a space for research, performance creation and the sharing of knowledge and diverse practices that provides comprehensive professional training for aspiring dance-makers, as well as supplementary training for pre-professional students.

While contemporary dance is thriving in many regions around the world, we lack infrastructure that can provide local dancers with rigorous professional development. Compounded by the current craze for competitions among many local dance studios -- a lucrative model that yields short-term rewards and encourages bad teaching practices and shortchanges students and parents -- and the absence of alternative forms of training, it is not surprising that few Thai dancers have successfully created a professional dance company or sustained a dance career here, much less thrived internationally.

My goal is to establish a professional choreography centre of high standards, with a curriculum encompassing both traditional and contemporary dance that will nurture local talent. Drawing on my expertise and personal experience, which has allowed me to develop a distinctive artistic signature and succeed in the industry, I will establish a space where traditional, folk practitioners, dancers and researchers can work, collaborate and reach their full potential.

Can you describe some of the work involved in opening a National Choreographic Centre?

I'm immersed in the research process and experimenting with various models of dance pedagogy, research and creation with different groups of performers. For example, I'm working on a dance therapy project with deaf students and sign language translators. We're exploring the choreographic possibilities of gestural movement. By testing prototypes for the centre's programming, I'm able to figure out what is possible at a smaller scale and share these tools with others in the field.

The other side of things involves visiting international dance platforms for my own self-edification to keep abreast of the evolution of the field and gather ideas, references, frameworks and, of course, connect with artists, teachers, companies and organisations that will comprise part of the National Choreography Centre's network.

The Miscellany Of Khon. Piyatat Hemmatat

An international perspective helps me envision possibilities for contemporary dance in Southeast Asia. We can become a vanguard of the field as long as we do not relinquish our cultural roots. There'll never be a day when Thai food disappears from the Thai diet and our performance traditions are just as deeply ingrained. The challenge is the dearth of resources here.

Why is reciprocity between folk traditions, classical dance and contemporary dance the bedrock of the education you will provide the next generation of Thai dancers?

Because I came to traditional Thai theatre with a fresh eye, I discovered many elements within the form that, if pushed in a good direction, could propel Thai traditional arts to greater heights while also defamiliarising contemporary dance -- opening up space for contemporary choreographers to re-evaluate and reimagine their dance heritage. It is a common misunderstanding that everything about traditional Thai dance is fixed and conventionalised. By avoiding external criteria, I've created contemporary choreography premised on observation of the potential of individual dancers. Conventions are useful as a starting point but, in the end, self-discovery and reinvention will bring progress to the performing arts world as a whole.

Traditional Thai dance, such as khon, a dramatic art of great sophistication, has accumulated a body of knowledge over centuries. The tradition is rich and expansive and has still so much to offer young choreographers. Therefore, the National Choreography Centre does not seek to assimilate one tradition into another. Rather, it will preserve classical and folk traditions and centre knowledge-sharing between artists across different mediums, enriching both Thai and international artistic communities and ensuring that diverse cultures and perspectives continue to thrive.

You have been developing new works featuring Thai performers -- young khon performers and Khon Kaen Choreography Development (KKCD) -- who represent two currents within the future of dance in Thailand. What stands out working with them?

I am thrilled with the progress both groups have made. They all have fantastic physicality and the right mentality for this kind of work. Everything thrown at them is new and physically demanding so they have to be intelligent and versatile.

KKCD has already started to receive mentorship from renowned international guest artists such as Juan Kruz Díaz de Garaio Esnaola, whose residency is supported by the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok and Belgian artist Eli Tass. In the works is a long-term partnership with the Embassy of France to bring in a rotating faculty of international artists.

Most importantly, the learning goes both ways. While immersion in the creation process has equipped the students with new concepts and methods to apply to their choreographic pursuits, our guest artists have also been able to glean insights into our performance traditions.

I must also mention how impressed I have been with the Faculty of the Performance Practice department at Khon Kaen University without whose vision and tireless dedication to students, this would not have been possible.

The Miscellany Of Khon. Piyatat Hemmatat

How do you see dancers with different performance backgrounds advancing dance in Thailand in the future?

I am interested in highlighting and innovating traditional and folk performance, which entails nurturing local talent and promoting collaboration between dancers with different performance backgrounds. Moreover, successfully passing down traditional knowledge to the next generation of artists and audiences requires the development of new teaching methods and choreographic tools that can serve as a bridge to our lived experiences in the 21st century and engage with contemporary technology, culture and events.

Our goal should not be to make traditional and folk forms fit the conventions of 'contemporary dance' or Westernise and commodify it for the contemporary dance market. It should be to reverse the formula and enfold contemporary dance within traditional forms for alternative forms of cross-disciplinary exchange and the archival of our cultural heritage. This is how we can begin to lay the foundations for the flourishing of Thai dance in the years ahead.