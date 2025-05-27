An evening of royal celebration

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Promotion and Ministry of Culture, recently presented a concert at the Thailand Cultural Centre (TCC) in celebration of the anniversary of His Majesty the King's Coronation Day. For this extremely special occasion, serving as a moment of national reflection and gratitude towards the monarchy, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) curated a selection of significant and captivating works by composers from Thailand, France and England.

The well-attended concert titled "Royal Celebration SOUNDSCAPES" was conducted by distinguished British maestro Douglas Bostock and also featured Japanese cello sensation Dai Miyata as soloist in Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto In A Minor.

The noble proceedings commenced with the tone-poem Siam Soundscapes by Prof Narongrit Dhamabutra, a national artist and close collaborator of the RBSO for some three decades. The work narrates the glory of the Kingdom which has been blessed by benevolent kings over the centuries. Composed last year to celebrate the 72nd birthday of HM the King, this exhilarating work was recently also very well received in Moscow and St Petersburg during the orchestra's ground-breaking Russian tour.

Despite its evergreen status, the gorgeous Cello Concerto In A Minor Op33 by Camille Saint-Saëns was in fact being presented for the very first time at the TCC by the RBSO. One of the most adored of cello concertos, the orchestra could not have possibly enjoyed collaborating with a finer virtuoso than Japanese star Dai Miyata for this notable local premiere. Throughout, he simply delighted the audience with his instrumental perfection and deep musical personality, whilst Bostock's direction of the orchestra's accompaniment was always sensitively managed, with an acute attentiveness to precise detail -- not least in the tender Allegretto con moto "quasi minuet" section.

Cello soloist Dai Miyata.

Miyata was playing on a wondrously warm sounding Stradivarius -- the 1698 Cholmondeley -- which is on loan to him by Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry. Capable of the subtlest of tone-colourings when paired with the hands of this master performer, it projected the pyrotechnics of the ensuing encore Julie-O with consummate ease. A modern solo work by Los Angeles-born cellist Mark Summer which has become a very popular party-piece for excelsior instrumentalists, it was cleverly employed by Apple Watch for their 2015 advertising campaign.

With an eclectic contemporary jazziness, Julie-O utilises extended percussive and pizzicato techniques combined with intricate bowed fiddle phrasings to mesmerising effect. It was clear that Miyata's delivery was, once again, quite flawless, bringing the house down with rapturous waves of applause and loud cheers of bravo!

Ingeniously devised programming following the interval consisted of two works by 12th century English composer and national treasure Ralph Vaughan Williams. During his own high-school period, His Majesty the King received education at the prestigious Millfield School in Somerset (the most quintessentially English of locations). Fantasia On Greensleeves (1934) and Symphony No.8 In D Minor (1955) therefore projected a British ambience and patriotic sound with which the Thai King would readily be able to identify with.

Greensleeves was lovingly rendered, with an exquisite flute solo by Teerat Ketmee and lush string sonority evoking the sentimental opera Sir John In Love. Also receiving its premiere in Thailand for this unique celebration, the symphony that followed was itself appropriate on multiple fronts. Whilst many of Vaughan Williams' nine symphonies are laden with a marked heaviness, even darkness of atmosphere, the eighth is overall much lighter in demeanour, in places even witty and refreshingly playful for a grand old man in his ninth decade.

Conductor Douglas Bostock.

Although the following would not have been in any way intentional on the part of the composer, it could even be obliquely considered as his own Beethoven 8 as it were. In a not dissimilar way, it likewise takes under 30 minutes to achieve an admittedly profound yet relatively measured wholeness. Starting with Fantasia, a quirky variations without theme conceit which underlines Vaughan Williams' mischievous mindset from the get-go, the subsequent Scherzo alla Marcia and Cavatina movements showcased RBSO's woodwind/brass and string sections respectively, both to extremely positive effect on all stands.

Meanwhile the Toccata finale utilised an expanded percussion section which revealed the primary reason for programming this symphony. Just as a fingerprint stamp of Narongrit's style is the copious use of a huge array of percussion instruments, so Vaughan Williams follows suit here in a joyously unbridled outburst of imaginative orchestration. He had not long previously heard Puccini's opera Turandot at London's Royal Opera House and so impressed was he with the tuned gongs in that score, these exotic instruments consequently take centre stage for the ecstatic climax of his penultimate symphonic creation.

With the entire RBSO on extremely fine form this evening, the blazing D major denouement could not have been any more fitting to round off this splendid occassion.