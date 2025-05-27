'Royal Grace' concert by RBSO marks HM Queen's birthday
To mark the auspicious occasion of HM the Queen's birthday on June 3, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra presents the "Royal Grace: Symphonie Fantastique" concert in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Leading the celebratory performance will be maestro Vanich Potavanich, who has curated a compelling programme that allows the invited guest violinist, Alissa Margulis, to showcase the full breadth of her talents, while also highlighting the versatility of the orchestra.

A German violinist of Russian roots, Margulis is recognised as one of the most compelling soloists of her generation and is praised for her passionate, technically brilliant performances. She has appeared in major venues and has performed with leading international orchestras.

The evening will open with España, a rhythmically rich orchestral piece by Emmanuel Chabrier. Then, Margulis will deliver two of the most beloved and technically demanding works in the violin repertoire -- Ravel's Tzigane, known for its fiery gypsy flair, and Introduction And Rondo Capriccioso, a composition for violin and orchestra written by Saint-Saëns.

The concert will conclude with Hector Berlioz's monumental Symphonie Fantastique -- a revolutionary work of the Romantic era that takes the audience on a dramatic and imaginative journey. From romantic longing to opium-induced visions, the symphony culminates in the unforgettable scenes of the March To The Scaffold and the eerie Witches' Sabbath, leaving a lasting impression.

Tickets cost 400, 800, 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 baht (half prices for students and seniors from 60 years) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.

Visit rbsothailand.com.

Alissa Margulis. photo courtesy of RBSO

Alissa Margulis. RBSO

