Hong Kong pavilion debuts at Thaifex – Anuga Asia 2025

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council will debut a pavilion at "Thaifex – Anuga Asia 2025", which kicks off today and runs until Saturday, at Challenger Halls 1–3 and Halls 5–12 of Impact Muang Thong Thani.

Hailed as one of the region's most influential food and beverage trade shows, the event is expected to draw over 90,000 trade visitors and more than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries and regions.

Representing over 20 distinguished Hong Kong brands, the 17 exhibitors at the Hong Kong pavilion -- located in Hall 9 -- bring a diverse selection of products, including pastries and bakery items, grocery goods, condiments, coffee and tea, ready-to-eat foods, beverages and more.

Highlighting Hong Kong's unique fusion of time-honoured traditions and contemporary tastes, the pavilion features heritage brands such as Hang Heung Cake Shop, a century-old bakery famed for its iconic wife cake and award-winning egg rolls; and Hiang Kie Coffee Group, a beloved 80-year-old brand showcasing its signature Hong Kong-style milk tea, known for its rich and silky flavour.

An array of authentic local flavours will also be showcased, ranging from Ka Vo Food International's cookies and pastries and Realfit CHK's specialty condiments to Fung Lung Trading's premium dried shrimp roe noodles and Tapas G. Catering's innovative upcycled snacks -- including protein- and fibre-rich okara cookies and chips.

In addition to a seminar-cum-networking reception tomorrow and business matching meetings designed to connect Hong Kong and Thai businesses, there will be live product presentations spotlighting Hong Kong's culinary offerings. An interactive Hong Kong-style dim sum roulette with exclusive prizes will also provide participants with a unique blend of business engagement and entertainment.

The event is open to trade visitors daily from 10am to 6pm until Friday, and to both trade visitors and the public on Saturday from 10am to 8pm.

photos courtesy of HKTDC