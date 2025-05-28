Megabangna showcases Thai talent

Megabangna has transformed its outdoor space into a dynamic open-air gallery during "Mega Art Journey 2025: Mega People Mega Inspiration", until June 30.

The annual art festival returns for the third edition under the concept of "Your Everyday Meeting Place" to spark inspiration and celebrate the richness and diversity of people through the lens of contemporary art.

On showcase are large-scale installations by four emerging Thai creatives -- Give.Me.Museums, 22mm.t, Shittak and Fluffy Omelet -- whose works explore emotion, individuality and identity. Each piece reflects the multifaceted nature of human experience, offering a compelling bridge between the shopping centre and the world of contemporary art.

The Mega Plaza zone features Single Moment, Freedom Blooming by Give.Me.Museums (Khontarat Techatrisorn), a rising female artist known for her impressionist-inspired style. This installation celebrates the quiet beauty of solitude, reflecting the joy of being alone, embracing self-love and living life on one's own terms -- like a wildflower blooming freely in an open field.

The Main Entrance zone features Lover's Moment, Jump Into Falling In Love by 22mm.t (Titiporn Klintachote), an illustrator recognised for her signature use of bold colours and playful characters. The work celebrates the diversity and beauty of people, reflecting the concept of "Mega Diversity – Mega People" and Megabangna's role as a space that brings people, couples and new experiences together.

Presented at the Ikea entrance are installations by two artists with distinct yet complementary voices. Known for his bold, mischievous line work and limitless imagination, Shittak (Chaidan Tiamsai) explores the idea of diversity in all its forms -- appearance, age, generation, gender identity, lifestyle and personal interests.

Fluffy Omelet (Natchariya Laosrisin), meanwhile, brings her cheerful and heartwarming characters to life in Family Moments, Familytopia. This piece captures the quiet joy of companionship between pets and their owners.

The characters by all four artists are also brought together to form the word "Mega" at FoodWalk Plaza. Presented as a hanging art, this visual centrepiece encapsulates the event's central message and theme.

Shoppers will also have a chance to receive exclusive, limited-edition scarves and bags that feature the artists' signature styles.