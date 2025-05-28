New taste tinglers for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.

E-San

Isan dining with Japanese flair is probably the best way to describe chefs Gaggan Anand and Chalee Kader’s first venture together.

E-San Bangkok is a modern reimagining of Isan flavours with Japanese influences. “The Isan part is the forefront of this eatery, much like an izakaya. Making it too Japanese will make it too gimmicky, I felt. So we use Japanese ingredients and incorporate it into Isan food,” explains chef Kader.

Chef Anand brings his signature creativity, while chef Kader adds his bold, ingredient-driven Thai cooking. The restaurant offers an approachable dining experience, where nostalgic Isan dishes are reimagined with new textures, ingredients and presentation. Think chicken wings takoyaki, though more like an okonomiyaki. “Fried chicken wings are stuffed with chicken mince, cabbage, shiokara, ginger and nori. The sauce on it is the same one that you get on a takoyaki,” says chef Kader.

The bamboo shoot soup blends the earthy essence of bamboo shoots with yanang leaf broth, roasted rice and chilli flakes, served with crispy mochi puffs. The miso and fish combines miso soup with rice paddy herbs and aromatics, finished with grilled mackerel or the fish of the day. The tum kao pod reimagines som tam using grilled corn, salted egg and cured egg yolk.

“The desserts is a play on a few Japanese things and local desserts. The fried pandan dessert that's called the lotus leaf dessert, so we take textures khanom krok and pair it with coconut ice cream. The other one is warabi, which is the gelatinous Japanese cakes. At E-San we have that in ginger and sesame,” says chef Kader.

E-San Bangkok’s beverage programme is inspired by the easygoing, communal spirit of traditional Isan eateries, where drinking is as much about connection as it is about refreshment. The artisanal drinks list is intentionally short and focused, drawing from classic local styles — think draft beer, bottle service with favourites like Regency and Suntory Kakubin, and local sato, a traditional rice brew.

The E-San kitchen is helmed by chef Chareef “Gus” Pattanakul, who previously worked at 100 Mahaseth.

Chai Jia Chai

There are less than a handful of fine dining Chinese restaurants in Bangkok and one of them is Chai Jai Chai.

True to the name, it is an introduction into the home of chef Tsai Shih Wei, or chef Tsai, who hails from Taiwan. Stuck in Bangkok during the pandemic lead to the opening of Chai Jia Chai in 2021. However, from within the walls of his first restaurant in Bangkok, comes a comprehensive food journey that traverses the wide spectrum of Chinese cuisine.

The dishes take inspiration from the Manchu-Han Banquet, which is an Imperial feast from the Quing dynasty. It blends Manchu and Han culinary traditions and the banquet showcased some 108 dishes. “There are eight cuisine styles in the Chinese spectrum. They evolved across the passage of time, size and climate diversity within China: Sichuan, Hunan, Cantonese, Fujian, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Shandong. I try and showcase all of them in a Chinese omakase,” says the chef.

In 2025, chef Tsai breathes new life into this historic tradition and each season focuses on one particular ingredient, with each dish prepared showcasing a particular cooking technique. This season it is the sturgeon, where the entire fish is used, including the bone and tendons. The sturgeon bones were once a prized delicacy and chef Tsai slow cooks them for eight hours in a broth and serves them Guangzhou-style ginger and scallion sauce, enhanced with Italian balsamic vinegar.

The stew method has a peeled chilli fish maw soup, which is a twist on tradition. The soup features Yilan's renowned peeled chilli for a balance of heat and depth. It is slow-simmered with conch, scallops and garlic for enhanced freshness and the chicken wings is first grilled to unlock its rich, smoky essence.

Next season features abalone, sea cucumber and fake shark fin. Dried South African abalone (30 heads) and sun-dried Japanese 16-head abalones will be simmered over a low fire for three days and three nights with pork leg, scallops, Jinhua ham, chicken and fish maw to draw out flavour. The dish is the forgotten “Kunlun Baopu”, which also uses dried dragon grouper skin.

The lobster rice soup with dried radish, chicken oil, fried onion sauce and seven-mushroom chilli sauce is inspired by Marseille's fish soup and is the restaurant’s signature dish. It also uses dried tangerine peel and is served table side with puffed rice. Desserts are off the beaten Chinese path, though you’d have to discover more yourself.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River welcomes Joaquin Soriano, a French-trained pastry chef known for his whimsical creations and couture-inspired techniques.

Savour chef Soriano’s artistry through two limited-time experiences: From May 22 to June 30, Cafe Madeleine will be transformed by chef Soriano’s signature retail pastries and confections in an exclusive pop-up. From May 23 to Sept 30, The Lounge will present the new "101 Days Of Summer Afternoon Tea", a collaboration between chef Soriano and executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini.

Inspired by anime, fairy tales and nostalgic childhood memories, the afternoon tea promises a playful culinary journey brought to life through chef Soriano’s signature flair for intricate technique and visual storytelling. The menu evokes warmth, fun and surprise, with savoury compositions such as Madai ceviche with coconut, pomegranate and pistachio; blue crab tartlet with pomelo and makrut tiramisu; foie gras with lemon verbena toast; and Thai-inspired bites like watermelon tartare with Oscietra caviar and duck confit on mangosteen sablé.

The sweet finale features an imaginative array of miniature pastries that includes the Mini Anna (cherry, dark chocolate, raspberry jelly); a delicate grapefruit citrus baba with jasmine ganache; and a tropical passion fruit cream madeleine. The tea is paired with Thai vanilla and mango soft serve and summer-inspired beverages such as the pineapple coconut espresso fizz, osmanthus latte and jasmine cold brew.

Chef Soriano’s takeover of Cafe Madeleine will showcase a curated selection of his most popular creations from CJSJ in Taiwan. Available for takeaway or dine-in, the retail pop-up features limited-edition pastries and confections that marry fine French technique with avant-garde design, from modern choux to imaginative mono-portions, each one a tribute to his signature storytelling style.

Yitong Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar

With a dramatic design referencing calligraphy, vistas of the Gulf of Thailand and Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine promoting health and sustainability, Yitong Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar has opened its doors in Pattaya.

The rooftop restaurant and bar is on the 12th floor of Meliá Pattaya Hotel. Diners are greeted by a ribbon-like ceiling sculpture installation that makes for a contemporary interpretation of calligraphy. Characterised by gold and black trimmings with pops of crimson to signal prosperity, the restaurant’s colour palette is magnified by the backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows affording views of Pattaya’s beach and sky.

The sky bar’s chic rooftop space features lush greenery and affords sweeping views. Yitong also offers “wellness alcoves”; quiet corners designed for intimate conversations over dinner and drinks. Paying homage to the longstanding Chinese communities of Chon Buri and their shrines and markets, the name Yitong translates to “together”, with dishes served family-style to encourage shared meals and connectedness.

The food and beverage menus have a prime focus on “goodness for the body, mind and soul”. Signature dishes include steamed Chon Buri fish with ginger and lime to promote heart health and detoxification, and double-boiled herbal soup, a Cantonese speciality made with locally grown Thai herbs, ginseng and goji berries to heal and revitalise the body. Packed with vitamins and protein, the five-spice tofu and vegetable stir-fry celebrates the earthy richness of Royal Project produce. Other menu highlights include Sichuan mala free-range chicken salad with northern Thai greens and peppercorn dressing, and the “Longevity” noodles with prawns made up of fresh Chon Buri prawns and Royal Project vegetables.

Drinks aren't far behind. The “Kuaile De” is gin infused with goji berry, honey, lemon juice, topped with cava; “Chun Hou” has brandy, orange curacao, lime juice, rosella tea and rose syrup; and “Tian De” features Campari with ginseng, Chinese liquor, and brown sugar syrup. Mocktails include “Year of the snake”, a concoction of kiwi juice, ginger and lemongrass syrup, pear juice and honey; “Virgin Chit-Cha Toddy” with lemon juice, ginger syrup, blossom syrup, oolong tea and cinnamon syrup; and “Chinese NY Rita” with yuzu syrup, goji berry syrup, orange juice and lemon juice.

MJets x chef Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij

MJets redefines the art of elevated travel through a special collaboration with chef Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij of Potong to curate an exclusive in-flight fine dining experience, which begins on June 1.

An “Ode To Culinary Journey" is curated with personal meaning, capturing chef Pam’s lifelong journey through flavours, memories and cultures. “To me, the menu embodies the belief that food is a universal language. Whether in moments of joyous celebration or quiet contemplation mid-journey, food holds a remarkable power to connect people from diverse backgrounds in the most meaningful way," says chef Pam.

The experience is offered through three-course tasting menus and a diverse à la carte selection. An "Ode To Earth & Fire" explores the harmony between the deep, grounded flavours of the Earth and the bold intensity of fire. Expect morel & truffle soup with french butter bread, 14-Hour smoked Wagyu ribs with pepper and red wine reduction; and crème caramel. The "Ode To Heritage reflects chef Pam’s Thai-Chinese roots and offers herbal broth with fish maw and jumbo crab lump meat; five-spice braised pork belly with jasmine rice; and taro dumpling with sweet coconut milk. The "Ode To Thailand" is a heartfelt tribute to Chef Pam’s childhood and offers kang kha nang loy; southern-Thai chicken panang curry with steamed coriander jasmine rice; and pumpkin and taro in coconut milk.

Bua Bar

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas has opened Bua Bar, an intimate sanctuary where artisanal cocktails meet serene natural beauty.

Set among the lush tropical gardens and still, reflective lotus lagoon, this intimate hideaway blends nature’s grace with sophistication. Inside, warm lighting and the soft melodies of modern jazz set the mood, while more than 100 premium white spirits, including rare gins, vodkas and tequilas are on offer.

Blue by Alain Ducasse

Blue by Alain Ducasse has announced a new executive chef. Chef Evens Lòpez is from Peru and has worked in Il Ristorante Trussardi Alla Scala in Milan and at the three-Michelin-starred Pavillon Ledoyen.

Chef Evens further deepened his culinary expertise when he joined the team at Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris in Monaco, where he embraced the elegance of Ducasse’s iconic Mediterranean-influenced cuisine and refined his skills within Ducasse’s visionary approach to French cuisine. He has worked at London's The Clove Club and Dame de Pic in London as head chef, until it closed doors.

“Blue has long been celebrated as one of the finest restaurants in Bangkok and I am thrilled to be part of this exciting new chapter. Thailand is a vibrant country, rich in culture, with an ever-evolving culinary scene and I look forward to incorporating the lush landscapes and local produce into my cooking. My vision is to deliver a distinctive dining experience that sets us apart while masterfully balancing elegance with vibrant enjoyment," says the chef.

The St. Regis Bar

Brian Gonzalez is the new beverage manager at The St. Regis Bar and will also be in charge of curating the The St. Regis Hotel Bangkok's beverage offerings.

At The St. Regis Bangkok, Gonzalez elevates the art of cocktail-making, infusing the historical elegance of the Astor legacy into each drink crafted under his direction. He continues to pioneer the traditions of sophisticated drinking inaugurated in 1932 at the iconic King Cole Bar in The St. Regis New York, the original home of the Bloody Mary.

Guests can indulge in "The Violet Hour", a curated daily celebration at The St. Regis Bangkok, marking the graceful transition from day to evening, a ritual that Gonzalez is transforming into a theatrical display of mixology, setting the stage for the enchanting possibilities of the night.

The hotel’s award-winning French restaurant, Le Normandie, has been a focal point of sophisticated dining since it opened its doors in 1958 as the first fine dining restaurant in Thailand, commanding spectacular views over the Chao Phraya River. From the third quarter of 2025, Anne-Sophie Pic, the most awarded female Chef in the world, will be making her much anticipated debut in Thailand in the exceptional setting of legendary Le Normandie. A significant transformation of the interior, blending Le Normandie’s traditional aesthetics with a modern elegance, will provide an idyllic backdrop for Anne-Sophie Pic to bring her innovative, delicate Michelin-starred culinary approach to Thailand, where she is set to create a unique multi-sensory gastronomic journey.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Apart from the new Alex Dilling at Lord Jim’s, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s Chinese restaurant is also undergoing a redesign. Housed within an elegant, two storey traditional style residence, The China House will be introducing chef Fei, one of China’s most renowned culinary artists, who already has award-winning restaurants in Mandarin Oriental hotels in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Qianmen, Beijing. Celebrated for his fresh take on contemporary Cantonese cuisine, he will be focusing on the regional delicacies and unique flavours of Chaosan, which he calls home.

Across the river is Baan Phraya will undergo a significant remodelling to bring a refined elegance to the environs of the heritage home housing the restaurant. Chef Patchara "Pom" Pirapak's interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine and sensational culinary vision will be further enhanced by a sustainable fresh herbs and spices from Baan Phraya's expanded herb garden which aligns with the Group’s commitment to quality, sustainability and authenticity.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has welcomed Deli Tong or chef Tony as the new sous chef, who will lead an exciting culinary direction and bring a fresh perspective to the restaurant's award-winning cuisine.

Chef Tony presents a refined interpretation of Cantonese cuisine. Savour steamed Boston lobster with aged Huadiao wine; double-boiled fish maw and black chicken in coconut soup; spicy stewed beef with chili sauce; Geleshan spicy chicken; steamed loofah with black fungus; and Lao Gan Ma spicy ice cream.

Biscotti

Biscotti at Anantara Siam Bangkok has introduced "The Chef's Table", an exclusive journey that brings the soul of Sicily to the heart of Bangkok.

The immersive evening offers a front-row seat to the culinary artistry of chef Giuseppe Bonura, who will guide you through seven exquisite courses inspired by the rich traditions and vibrant flavors of his homeland. Indulge in a traditional Sicilian meal from zesty citrus-infused appetisers to succulent seafood, where each dish is a heartfelt tribute to the Mediterranean Sea, all served with the warmth and passion that define Sicilian hospitality.

Uno Mas

Centara Grand at CentralWorld has announced chef Borja Terry Borrego as the new chef de cuisine at Uno Mas, the hotel’s Spanish restaurant.

From Cádiz, Spain, Chef Borja brings his signature flair to the menu. Expect fried daily fish, blue belly prawns, squid adobo marinated sand fish, gambas pil pil, Txistorra sausage, cider, confit onion, Uno Mas bravas potatoes, bikini iberico, arroz negro and half cochinillo.