Iconsiam celebrates Pride throughout June

Iconsiam celebrates diversity with the "Iconsiam Pride Out Louder 2025" campaign, which is packed with activities to promote equality across all dimensions, throughout June.

To foster a deeper understanding of gender diversity in Thai society, Iconsiam invites everyone to revisit the history of Pride in Thailand, from times of little acceptance to the recent enactment of marriage equality. Expect exclusive articles and content on the "History Of Pride" -- offering insights into the significant milestones that have advanced love and equality in Thailand.

Also set to be unveiled is "Pride Out Wall", a creative and open space for everyone to express thoughts and hopes for the future of Pride, showcasing the power of diversity and the acceptance of every identity.

A special highlight of the campaign is an exclusive fan meet featuring surprise performances by seven cast members from the popular Boys Love series Kee Meun Fah at Icon Cineconic, 6th floor, on June 6 at 7pm. Fans will enjoy a Hi-Bye session, signed box sets, group photos with the seven actors, and a chance to be a lucky fan on stage and win exclusive prizes.

The fan meet is open to Onesiam members who purchase special card box sets priced at 6,000 baht each. Only 150 sets are available at Charoen Nakhon Hall, M floor, until Sunday. Alternatively, visitors can collect shopping receipts. For every 1,000 baht spent at Iconsiam, ICs and Siam Takashimaya, guests will earn a chance to draw a random a collectable card and only 150 winners will get entry to the fan meet.

Also, Iconsiam's Facebook page will be sharing inspirational stories of traiblazers who achieved greatness by embracing their true identities. These include LGBTI icons across industries such as Bunrod Areewwong, a famous influencer; Dr Natsinee Areekul, a renowned chest surgery specialist; and Pum Anuchit, creator of the beloved Facebook page kiwtum, known for cute illustrations and uplifting messages.