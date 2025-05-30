Christian Louboutin unveils new collection

Christian Louboutin introduces its autumn/winter 2025 collection -- a vibrant blend of fresh designs and reimagined icons -- highlighted by a special collaboration with artist and surfer Otis Carey. Inspired by Carey's indigenous heritage and love for nature, the partnership brings bold colours and dynamic storytelling to the season. The collection offers standout selections across both women's and men's lines, reinterpreting signature styles with refined craftsmanship and luxurious detailing. Highlights include the Miss Z, Viva Condora and College, alongside the Astroloubi sneakers and Louis slip-ons. Completing the collection are statement handbags -- the Baggy, Makimay Chain Pouch and Funky -- showcasing exquisite leather artistry, striking silhouettes and practical elegance.

Loro Piana's new sunglasses blend style, performance

Loro Piana presents its sunglasses collection combining classic elegant style with high-performing mineral lens technology for spring/summer 2025. Exclusively crafted with incredible savoir-faire by a master artisan in Japan, the sophisticated sunglasses feature distinct details, anti-reflection mineral lenses, innovative hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments. The collection is inspired by effortless Italian elegance and savoir-vivre. The models are named after Loro Piana iconic garments as an ode to the brand's rich heritage in crafting garments of ultimate quality. The André, the Icer and the Roadster sunglasses are made with exclusive lenses infused with a blend of rare earth elements enriching perception, colour and contrast for the wearer. The Spagna and limited-edition Traveller sunglasses feature water and oil repellent lenses. Offering a unisex aesthetic, these sunglasses complete the maison's silhouette, adding a timeless feel to any look. The eyewear collection is available now at the Loro Piana boutique, M floor of Siam Paragon.

New Rolls-Royce pays tribute to the outdoors

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents its latest Bespoke commission, Cullinan Daisy, a striking one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Series II reflecting the commissioning client's love of hiking and the outdoors. Drawing inspiration from a field of daisies on the client's favourite trail in the High Tatras mountains, Cullinan Daisy represents resilience and perseverance -- much like a daisy that thrives in a variety of conditions. Commissioned by an individual who built their success in the outdoor and adventure equipment sector, Cullinan Daisy symbolises their path to success. The daisy flower appears as a Coachline motif, meticulously hand-painted to complement the single Coachline applied over the powder blue exterior. Inside, the motif adorns the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats. It also graces the inside of the bespoke umbrellas concealed in the rear coach doors. The vehicle is completed with a Recreation Module -- an automatically-deployable storage compartment mounted on the luggage compartment floor -- designed to house the client's favourite hiking equipment.

Swarovski exhibit explores identity and connection

Swarovski Kristallwelten, or Swarovski Crystal Worlds, recently unveiled Crystallizing Identity - Chamber Of Wonder by renowned Japanese performance and installation artist Chiharu Shiota. This spectacular new exhibit is dedicated to individual brilliance and relationships that are written in the stars. Incorporating crystals into her art for the first time, Shiota has used this multifaceted material to explore how we can be unapologetically ourselves while simultaneously forging deep and honest connections with others. As complex as it is captivating, this layered installation also references the Japanese legend of the red thread. A story passed down through generations, it presents the idea that those who are destined to meet remain linked throughout their lives by invisible red threads. Swarovski Kristallwelten's Chambers of Wonder is dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue between artists and designers, using crystal as a catalyst for creativity. The crystal museum is located in Wattens, Austria. Visit swarovski.com/kristallwelten.

Massimo Dutti unveils revamp at Siam Paragon

The revamped store of Massimo Dutti at Siam Paragon, 1st floor North Wing, offers a fresh interior design concept across a total store size of 360m². A much more refined store concept, where more artisan materials and techniques dress the space, the furnishings add tone to different areas, with more organic shapes, more neutral and natural colours from fine materials, creating a purer feel that enhances this updated image. The main entrance to the store is characterised by the space's vision and transparency. The window displays work in harmony with the store interior, offering the customer a global vision and making it easier to access the women collections and different spaces. Designed under the Inditex Group's most advanced eco-efficient store concept, the new store also has a series of innovative elements that bring fashion and technology together, in response to the brand's preoccupation with continually offering its customers new shopping experiences.

Centara launches new package for big savings

Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering "Suite Heaven", allowing travellers to enjoy lavish accommodations and exclusive privileges worldwide. Indulgent savings, complimentary hotel credit and exclusive members-only benefits await when booking a stay in premium rooms, suites and villas at participating Centara hotels and resorts across Thailand, the Maldives, Japan, Vietnam, the Middle East and beyond. Guests who book from now until Dec 31 this year for stays until March 31 next year, will enjoy 25% off best available rates. Each stay includes hotel credit worth 15% of total paid booking, redeemable towards exquisite dining, drinks and rejuvenating spa treatments. As an added privilege, CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% off plus triple points. Whether seeking a serene beachfront sanctuary, family fun by the sea, or an exciting urban retreat, Centara's signature Thai-inspired hospitality and world-class service are at the heart of every stay. Visit centarahotelsresorts.com/suite-heaven.