Your horoscope for May 30 - June 5

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for disruptions to your routine due to a sudden role change or unexpected challenges. Get ready to step outside your comfort zone as you encounter demanding tasks. This is your chance to show your resilience under pressure. Double-check key messages and files before hitting send to avoid misinterpretations and unnecessary drama. If you're job hunting, an opportunity to work in a new city or even abroad may pop up.

(₿) If money's tight, don't lose hope — you'll find a way to turn things around. Just stay cautious with spending on entertainment and leisure. Hold on to your money tighter as temptations to empty your wallet rear their ugly heads. Don't be a guarantor.

(♥) A new situation in your relationship causes you two to make adjustments. You two may have no choice but to maintain a LDR for a while. Be more patient and kind towards one another.

(⚤) Your genuine sparkle could attract both singles and those who are taken. Be mindful of how you conduct yourself to avoid giving someone false hopes. Remember that with great charm comes great responsibility.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) With a little focus and drive, you'll be amazed how much you can clear off your plate. Get ready to be a hero/heroine – you might be suddenly called to handle complex issues and clean up messes someone left behind. Higher-ups trust your keen judgement, unwavering composure and impressive crisis management skills. They see you as the steady hand that can navigate through stormy situations with ease.

(₿) You might see extra money coming in — maybe from a side gig or some well-deserved overtime. Best to stash some away, though, because an unexpected expense needing immediate attention could crop up. Watch your step with new investments. What looks stable might not be and not everyone has your best interests at heart.

(♥) A wave of calm and harmony will wash over your relationship. Communication flows effortlessly, making it easy for you to share your thoughts and feelings with your partner without judgement. The deep affection between you is built on mutual respect. Look forward to plenty of opportunities for relaxed, cozy moments together.

(⚤) You love your freedom and you're single by choice for now. Someone in your close circle may hook you up with a potential love interest who shares a similar background.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Unexpected changes and urgent tasks mean extra hours at work. You'll need to embrace new approaches to work, but you'll adapt faster than most. Your upbeat attitude and energy will drive impressive results that higher-ups take notice. Just make sure to back up and protect your important files in case of theft, hacks or cyber threats.

(₿) Expect positive returns from your past efforts or investments. A chance to receive a surprise windfall or find an old piggy bank you forgot about is on the cards. You'll be super savvy with your money, keeping bills paid and accounts balanced. You might explore the latest investment hype or dive deeper into personal finance literacy.

(♥) You and your partner will feel more in sync. Expect fun outings — a spot recommended by an influencer perhaps — and plenty of quality moments to deepen your bond. Plus, a new shared goal could be on the horizon.

(⚤) You're laser-focused on work and money making. You also have a family member to take care of. No time to find love for now. If you're still recovering from a past relationship, some serious healing is on its way.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Be ready for new tech, complex systems and high-maintenance people. But you'll handle them all without losing your cool. You'll smooth over conflicts and toxic vibes before HR is called, leaving a few colleagues in awe. Blending data with your instincts usually yield positive results. Expect your work connections to multiply, leading to unexpected opportunities in the near future.

(₿) Unexpected windfall or extra cash is on the cards, but so are surprise bills or fines. Keep your spending in check. Beware of spiritual scam or get-rich-quick schemes.

(♥) Couples compromise when they disagree. They treat each other the same way whether in the flesh or online. You two are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Expect insta-worthy moments that spark joy in your love life. Stay vanilla in the bedroom.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of someone older and wealthy. However, don't ignore the red flags. Plus, a ghost from your romantic past may suddenly reappear like a jump scare. Try exorcising this apparition ex once and for all.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) The project you've been working on will finally bear fruit. Your plate might overflow with main projects and side quests as higher-ups and clients place their trust in your abilities. Incoming opportunities will fatten your wallet nicely and you'll have plenty of energy to keep things running smoothly and enjoy the ride. Those in between jobs may accept a casual position to keep busy while waiting for a better offer to come along.

(₿) Handling debts and financial conflicts will go smoother, with negotiations likely leading to a win-win situation. You'll be able to stick to your budget like glue, but keep your guard up against new Ponzi schemes or tricky investment opportunities that might come your way. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

(♥) Your relationship might hit some bumps due to conflicting schedules and mixed signals leading to trust issues. Be mindful of outside influences or a third party stirring up drama. Prioritise clear communication.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, be prepared for them to suddenly disappear. Looking back, you probably saw the warning signs. No new romantic sparks are likely to come your way. You focus on career growth, financial goals and self-care. It seems like thriving solo is your thing.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A few crossed wires with colleagues or clients might pop up, but you'll clear things up in a jiffy. Your productivity is at its peak. You meet all deadlines with ease whether you're working remotely or commanding your office desk. What many colleagues desire may be handed to you. Don't brag too hard.

(₿) Opportunities to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work come to you. You know how to treat yourself (and loved ones) while your savings quietly but steadily grows. Your money management finds the sweet spot between pleasure and prudence.

(♥) Family issues or shared responsibilities could be a source of friction in your relationship. Conversations with your partner may be cloudy, with important truths left unspoken. You're both avoiding difficult discussions while trying to maintain quality time together. Bringing these unspoken matters to light will strengthen your bond and nurture true intimacy.

(⚤) Cupid's been sharpening his arrows. You might feel a sudden pull towards someone new. If you're seeing someone, you might realise they don't quite fit what you truly want. Ghosting might seem tempting but it could ignite a whole drama later.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your productivity peaks and collaborating with colleagues will feel surprisingly easy. You'll breeze through deadlines. Get ready to celebrate achievements. You may have the chance to take on more responsibility, perhaps even with an eye toward future leadership roles.

(₿) Expect sweet returns from your past efforts or investments. Whether you're negotiating income or sorting out debts, it will go your way. You're on top of essential bills. But watch out for the urge to treat yourself and too-good-to-be-true deals.

(♥) You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Family time is on the cards, whether it's a fun trip, a casual BBQ or meeting your (future) in-laws. If you and your partner are working on a shared project or chasing a common goal, get ready to celebrate! Your teamwork brings some sweet success and creates special moments that boost your relationship.

(⚤) You're radiating a main character vibe, which can be polarising. If you ask someone out on a date, you're very likely to get a yes . A foreign admirer is on the cards.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) A sudden brainwave might help you solve your most stressful problems. Relationships with your colleagues will be unusually harmonious and you may miss a bit of friction. Your higher-ups will not only be receptive to your ideas but will also entrust you with a confidential project that shows they value your talent. You may be told of a job opportunity before its official announcement.

(₿) You might find it very difficult to resist the temptation to splurge and celebrate. Instant gratification is cool but long-term stability is way cooler. Letting Fomo dictate your spending could lead to serious regrets. Plus, stay cautious when dealing with loan requests or investment offers -- some may try to take advantage of you.

(♥) You might spot more imperfections in your partner that normally would bug you. However, you choose to focus on their good sides. Try to focus on what truly matters in your relationship, not the small stuff. Someone who's unaware of your relationship status may flirt with you hard.

(⚤) New romantic prospects are popping up everywhere, from your social circles to your inboxes. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide back into your life looking for a casual hook-up. Take a moment to weigh your options before diving in.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Frequent changes of mind from higher-ups or clients might have you revisit projects multiple times. Unexpected staff changes could lead to added responsibilities. Be especially careful with your digital footprint and keep your online presence squeaky clean -- even minor missteps could spark big drama. Stay adaptable and you'll rise above whatever comes at you.

(₿) Unexpected expenses might pop up and get you off track with your budget. Take a moment to review your spending priorities. A freelance job offer may come through your vast network of friends and acquaintances. Don't be a guarantor to someone, regardless of how close they are to you. Travellers, be extra careful of scams and tourist traps.

(♥) Your relationship might hit a few bumps. Conflicting schedules and confusing messages could chip away at trust. Watch out for gossip or meddling from others that could stir things up. Focus on clear communication and genuine connection to navigate this tricky time. This is also an opportunity to learn more about each other's values and discover what truly matters in your relationship.

(⚤) Travel or a dating app swipes could spark an intense chemistry that feels like a firework, potentially leading to a steamy moment. Just remember that this fiery connection might fizzle out the second you part ways or when you return home. Either way, enjoy the moment. Even a short-lived flame can teach you something new.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your creativity will shine brightly. Your fresh ideas will capture attention at meetings with colleagues and bosses eager to support. Communication flows smoothly, paving the way for productive collaborations and impressive results. Your content, ads or campaign may go viral.

(₿) The money you've been waiting for might finally drop. You might stumble upon a mini-windfall. A surprise fee or fine might come knocking, too. A gain comes with a loss. Your friends might brag about golden opportunities they want you to get involved. Pause and verify everything before you proceed.

(♥) Candid chats with your partner will flow smoothly and bring more harmony to your relationship. Get ready for some seriously sweet moments, maybe even a romantic surprise and a deeper emotional connection. A stranger who's oblivious to your relationship status may come onto you.

(⚤) You might bump into someone who makes your heart skip a beat, but they could be playing hard to get as they have several admirers. A silver-tongued player with hot profile pics might slide into your DMs but aims for your money, not your love.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Expect a surge in productivity. You'll tackle planned tasks and surprise curveballs with impressive efficiency and confidence. Long-standing issues living rent-free in your mind will finally be resolved. Navigating conflicts and drama will feel surprisingly easy. You might find yourself acting as a peacemaker.

(₿) Negotiating your pay or working out a better debt situation should go your way. Your wallet is about to get thicker. An unexpected inheritance or windfall may be heading your way, but brace yourself for some family drama. A cousin or sibling might feel they deserve more.

(♥) You'll be on the same wavelength as your partner and understand them better. Expect some quality downtime and Insta-worthy moments together. Prepare for a more adventurous sexy time.

(⚤) You may love the single life. You may go on a date or two, but you're in no rush to give your heart away. Try to have fun while discovering what (or who) truly makes you happy.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become super productive, creative and assertive. You break your old records and achieve a new benchmark. What seems bad may turn out to be good. Higher-ups may take notice and open the door to major advancement. Expect your connections to expand significantly, leading to opportunities you didn't know existed.

(₿) The higher your income, the higher your expenses. Lifestyle inflation, instant gratification and luxury addiction. Saving money might not be your top priority. Your wallet may be light, but so is your spirit.

(♥) Expect some truly meaningful conversations with your partner. You have a real opportunity to clear away any emotional cobwebs and rebuild your connection on stronger, more authentic ground. Family time is also on the cards, whether it's a fun trip, a chill gathering or meeting your (future) in-laws.

(⚤) All eyes are on you. If you ask someone out, you're likely to get a yes from them. An old flame may reappear with a hidden agenda. Watch for signs they’re trying to derail your happiness or get a payback. Trust your instincts.