Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 30-June 5

JOIN

Wedding showcase / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / May 31 to June 1

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok invites couples to embark on their forever journey at the “Forever In Motion” wedding showcase from May 31 to June 1. Couples who confirm their wedding and place a deposit during the event will enjoy vouchers worth up to B60,000, redeemable for special privileges or discounts, such as wedding décor, food stalls, Champagne towers, after-party room hire or even pre-wedding photo shoot access. All booking couples will be entered into a lucky draw to win one of eight luxurious honeymoon stays across the Maldives and Thailand.

Icon exhibition / Hay / Until June 1

Hay with Norse Republics, unveils the "Hay Icon Exhibition", celebrating more than 23 years of Danish design mastery. Showcasing iconic Scandinavian furniture and decor by international designers, the essence of modern Nordic living will be on display until June 1 at Hay Bangkok. Hay is a Scandinavian design studio based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The brand creates furniture and home accessories that reflect the timeless elegance of Nordic design.

Global celebration / Avani Hotels & Resorts / June 1-30

Avani Hotels & Resorts is celebrating Pride 2025 across Thailand. Avani+ Riverside’s high spirits meet sky-high views with Pride-inspired cocktails and sweeping panoramas at Seen Restaurant & Bar. Lost & Found, a theatrical playground of dazzling drag, DJs and live acts that celebrate all forms of self-expression will host “Drag Up The Past” on June 7. The night pays tribute to four decades of queer musical icons from 90s divas to 2020s pop powerhouses. Avani+ Riverside also presents a Pride Month art exhibition from June 1–30, featuring three Thai artists. Through sculpture, paintings and immersive installations, the show celebrates individuality, creativity and LGBTQ+ expression across multiple media.

• Avani Sukhumvit celebrates Pride with vibrant afternoon tea sets created in collaboration with local artists Kakkatoon and Feel Gooood Factory, blending art, culture and lifestyle. The "Proud & Pride Afternoon Tea" will offer complimentary gifts like keychains in the shapes of elephants riding scooters, driving tuk-tuks, wearing Muay Thai shorts and carrying shopping bags.

• Avani Ratchada sets a creative tone with an exclusive "Artists Brunch" on June 1, celebrating the launch of a new exhibition by local artist and founder of Caliiico, Thossaporn Chuatong. Headlining the event is Thai singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Thanaphat "Topsie" Wongkhothong accompanied by his band, Laboon BrightMoon, performing a soulful, Pride-inspired set to kick off the month’s festivities. A portion of the proceeds from featured brunch dishes will be donated to The Love Foundation, supporting safe spaces and opportunities for the local LGBTQ+ community.

• Avani Chaweng Samui and Seen Beach Club on Koh Samui invite guests to shine at "Seenturday: Pride Edition" on June 28. With music, fashion and live shows set against Koh Samui’s tropical coast, the all-day event features DJ Groove’s "Beats Of Freedom", a "Threads Of Pride" runway by Lola Boutique Paris and high-energy performances by Diva Cabaret. Bringing the weekend to a close is "Brunch It, Queen!" on June 29, a sparkling afternoon of gourmet dining, premium drinks and show-stopping drag by Diva Cabaret.

Pride film festival / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / June 13-14

Back for the fifth consecutive year, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok presents the "Pride Film Festival" to applaud every shade of the rainbow. The two-day event, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy of Thailand, showcases films that are hand-picked to salute the LGBTQIA+ community. Along with the showings on June 13-14, there will be a sky-high celebration at Bar.Yard on June 14. On June 13, see "Malila: The Farewell Flower"; on June 14 "Miseducation Of Cameron Post", "God's Own Country" and "The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert" will be screened. Limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance reservation is required and screenings will take place at Maa-Lai Library. Keep the celebration going at Bar.Yard’s “Proud & Loud Party: Queen Of The Desert” on June 14 brings performances by Meannie Minaj, Zepee and Kandy Zyanide, each serving up their own solo show followed by a grand group finale.

Pride dinner / Paii / June 7-30

In celebration of Pride Month, Paii unveils a collaboration with chef Ploy Natnicha, star of "TopChef Thailand" and "MasterChef Thailand" finalist, and chef Joe Weeraket, chef de cuisine at Paii. A five-course set dinner menu is crafted showcasing the richness and diversity of authentic Thai cuisine, promising an extraordinary dining experience for guests throughout June.

Eat out / Marriott Bonvoy / Until July 31

"Eat Out With Marriott Bonvoy" is back for three months of dining offers at hotels and resorts across Thailand. Enjoy promotions until July 31.

Afternoon tea / Park Hyatt Bangkok / Until July 31

Park Hyatt Bangkok is presenting the "Infinity Afternoon Tea" inspired by the hotel’s celebrated art collection and its infinity-inspired architecture. The menu has been crafted to reflect the essence of the hotel’s art collection, from the architectural design of the building to the drama and fluidity of the various artworks displayed throughout the hotel. Guests will embark on a sensory journey, where every flavour and texture harmonises with the surrounding art. The Scholar Rock pastry draws inspiration from the iconic 2010 artwork by Zhang Wang in the Level 9 lobby. The Butterfly Wander, with its kaffir lime bavaroise and hibiscus jelly, draws inspiration from the whimsical "If I Were a Butterfly" artwork by Chatchai Puipia on Level 10. The tea is complemented by an array of petits sandwiches and tartlets. The Tea Cake Trolley ends the tea.

Riverside rhapsody / Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River / June 6

An intimate evening where music and atmosphere come together in perfect harmony will be held in the arrival courtyard on June at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Begin with a welcome drink and curated canapés in a setting designed to delight the senses: tranquil water features, soft candlelight and the vibrant spirit of the season. The evening opens with a performance by the students of Shrewsbury International School. From there, the rhythm builds with a bold, joyful string quartet performing an energetic, summer-inspired set that blends light classical, contemporary favourites and dance-worthy finales.

Wellness day / The Peninsula Bangkok / June 13-15

The Peninsula Bangkok will host the "Wellness Festival" from June 13-15. Coinciding with Global Wellness Day on June 14, this year’s edition embraces the theme of “Longevity”. Set along the tranquil banks of the Chao Phraya River, The Peninsula Bangkok invites guests to embark on a three-day journey of wellness, balance, and rejuvenation. There will be expert-led wellness and therapeutic sessions such as qigong with Kru Pang, a sound bath with Kru Ter Rathakarn Haruenkit and various yoga practices led by Sagar Bhaati. There is also zumba with Kru Birth, mat pilates for spinal mobility with juju, and rucking in the city with Dr May Samitada. Ice baths with Suthida Krishnapala and aqua boxing, floating meditation and SUP board yoga will also be part of the festival.

Spa offerings / Trisara Resort

Trisara, Phuket’s private pool villa resort, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world ofmindful well-being with its expanded collection of ecotherapy and wellness offerings at Jara Spa. Signature treatments include the Four Hands Massage, a luxurious orchestration by two therapists; theThai Luk Pra Kob Massage with herbal compress therapy; and the Sukhothai Massage, which increases flexibility through traditional Thai techniques. Facial treatments using organic Sodashi and The Organic Pharmacy products offer visible rejuvenation. There are also treatments for children.

Thai flowers / Quan Spa / Until Dec 31

Quan Spa at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering the soothing essence of Thailand’s tropical flowers with a special signature therapy. The “Benja Malee” is a 150-minute ritual that blends traditional Thai techniques with organic, floral ingredients. The holistic wellness experience concludes with a cup of special floral tea and a signature dessert.

Wine dinner / Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo / June 5

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo at EA Rooftop is holding a Wine Dinner in collaboration with Pio Cesare. On June 5, Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo’s head sommelier will come join forces with Independent Wine & Spirit (Thailand) and Cesare Benvenuto to present a curated selection of red, white, rosé and fortified wines all sourced from the historic vineyards of Piedmont, Italy.

Taste of India / Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel / June 1-8

Following the launch of "A Culinary Voyage Across Asia: Episode 1", featuring the southern Thai cuisine by chef Laongdao “Aong” Tohkhot from Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Krabi, Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel presents "Episode 2: India". From June 1-8, enjoy Indian cuisine by chef Raj Mani Prakash from Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. The menu features chicken tikka, butter chicken, dal makhani and palak paneer. For dessert, enjoy ras malai, a sweet treat from Kolkata.

Watch auction / Phillips / June 7-8

Phillips will present the full catalogue for "The New York Watch Auction: XII". Defined by extraordinary auction debuts, the two-day sale on June 7-8 will feature 144 lots, many of which are being offered publicly for the very first time, including important examples from both legacy brands and independent makers alike. Led by a yellow gold Patek Philippe reference 1518 that has remained in the same collection for nearly 40 years, the sale will also feature the first commercially sold Biver Carillon Tourbillon Minute Repeater with serial number 1, as well as an F.P.Journe Répétition Souveraine with smoked sapphire dial. The auction will also include racing legend Jean-Pierre Jabouille’s cherished Rolex Daytona, which was gifted to the driver by Renault on the occasion of his Grand Prix win in 1979. Leading up to the auction, all lots will be exhibited at 432 Park Avenue from June 4-6.

Odd couple / KFC Thailand x Butterbear / May 30 to June 25

You'll never see this collab coming. KFC Thailand has teamed up with Butterbear to introduce “Nong Noey”, as the Daughter of KFC Thailand. The "KFC l Butterbear" campaign includes exclusive limited packaging design and special stickers available for collection at all KFC branches nationwide. Additionally, fans also have the chance to participate in the “Meet & Eat: Fried Chicken And Hugs From Nong Noey” event. When fans playfully teased Nong Noey that her hands look like fried chicken wings, it quickly turned into a meme across social media. The fans took things to the next level by playfully poking Nong Noey with a KFC bucket. This eventually resulted in the collab where ‘Nong Noey’ becomes Colonel Sanders’ new beloved. Buy the “Porjai Bucket” Meal Set and receive a limited-edition KFC | Butterbear bucket. Or buy any of “The Box” menus to receive the limited-edition KFC | Butterbear box. Get a free KFC | Butterbear sticker with a meal set purchase. Order a bucket or meal set through the KFC app for a chance to join the “Meet & Eat: Fried Chicken And Hugs Grom Nong Noey” on Aug 8 at Emsphere. To launch the campaign, an inflatable Nong Noey in a giant KFC bucket, towering at 4.5m high, will be displayed at Emsphere until June 5.

Job hunt / Job Expo Thailand 2025 / June 6-8

Fresh grads and job seekers should check out Job Expo Thailand 2025, which is co-organised by Jobsdb by Seek, Thailand’s leading online job platform, and the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour. Taking place from June 6-8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the expo aims to provide a platform to inspire, inform and connect job seekers of all ages to employment opportunities, locally and abroad. One of the main highlights will be a featured keynote session on the main stage titled, “Find The Right Job For You: 6 Emerging Skills That Win Employers Over”. This session will offer strategic advice on how to choose a fulfilling career path, along with key skills that job seekers should develop to stay competitive in the evolving labour market. The Jobsdb by Seek booth will also host a series of free, hands-on activities designed to help job seekers prepare for the workforce, such as career advice, resume clinic and job interview practice.

Be part of a show / The Arts Hour On Tour / June 12

Be part of BBC World Service's "The Arts Hour On Tour" stop in Bangkok. Presenter Nikki Bedi will talk to Thailand’s top talents from the entertainment and cultural scene at Aksra Theatre in King Power Rang Nam. Recorded in English for broadcast to a global audience on BBC World Service Radio, "The Arts Hour On Tour" visits cities all over the world to explore their hottest cultural trends by talking to the artists who live and work there,, while promoting artistic exchange across the world. In Bangkok, the programme will feature live performances and star guest interviews in front of a live audience, to discuss current themes of cultural life in Thailand, from the phenomenon of "Boys' Love" to the importance of the supernatural in Thai culture. "Boys Love" actor Joss Way-Ar Sangngern will discuss his starring role in the hit drama ‘My Golden Blood’, where he plays a vampire who will do anything to protect his love. Director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke reveals the thinking behind his film ‘A Useful Ghost’, which won the top prize in the Critics' Week section at the Cannes film festival this year. Singer/rapper Milli, who is the first solo Thai artist to perform at Coachella, and alternative rock band Tilly Birds, whose sound is reaching international audiences, will provide live music performances. Pim Boonyawee will cap off with a stand-up set. It is free to attend. Door opens at 6pm. Must register at eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-arts-hour-on-tour-in-bangkok-tickets-1382677418379?

EAT

New bites / Cru Champagne Bar

Cru Champagne Bar at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has a new menu of gourmet bar bites. From Wagyu beef skewers glazed in smoked capsicum BBQ sauce to the refined tsar-cut salmon mille-feuille, every dish brings something unexpected to the table. Freshly-shucked oysters offer a briny elegance, while the hollow, crunchy bread topped with San Daniele ham adds a rustic, savoury note. Meanwhile, a curated board of European cold cuts, artisanal cheeses and jams adds a timeless touch to the experience.

Afternoon tea / The St. Regis Bangkok / June 1 to July 31

The St. Regis Bangkok is offering the "Arabian Tales Afternoon Tea" from June 1 to July 31. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting world of legendary Arabian tales, sweet indulgences include the kunafa strawberry verrine, The Umm Ali, an Egyptian classic, and a baklava cheesecake. Complementing the desserts are mini chicken shawarma, baba ghanoush beetroot tart and grilled halloumi stick.

All-day sets / Mill & Co

Mill & Co at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has unveiled a fresh range of all-day combo sets. The new sets offer something for every appetite and Aperol to wind down. Enjoy everything from flaky croissants and buttery choux pastries to signature Dutch caramel waffles and gourmet sando sandwiches, all complemented by the ever-popular Starbucks coffee served on-site. Also available via GrabFood.

Secret sauce / Yu Ting Yuan / Until May 31

Executive chef Tommy Cheung’s secret lies in his Hong Kong-trained eye for quality and his rare gift for marrying Thai ingredients with the elegance of refined Cantonese technique. This fusion is embodied in stir-fried thai mud crab with egg and dried scallop, where crabmeat, kissed by the wok, blends seamlessly with the rich umami of dried scallops, creating a flavour profile that is distinctly Yu Ting Yuan at the Four Seasons Bangkok.

Sunday brunch / Espresso

Espresso is calling all seafood lovers with its renowned "Sunday Brunch". Featured at the Seafood on Ice display are golden king crab, chilean king crab, snow crab and swimmer blue crab, as well as the steamed mud crab. In the Thai Corner, find crab meat in khao soi crab or crab salad with rice. The paneer crab curry and malai kofta with crab highlight the Indian Corner, while fried rice with Chilean crab, egg noodles smothered in a creamy crab curry and Cantonese style crab and pork wonton soup are in the Chinese section. Six special made-to-order options are also on offer in the live pasta station.

Special dishes / The Siam Tea Room / June 1 to July 31

The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering the “Life Along The River” promotion. Discover a choice of six dishes, including spicy and sour herbal salad with freshwater prawns, crispy fried fish and mixed vegetables, sizzling stir-fried knife fish with herbs and local vegetables, and yellow curry with freshwater snails and betel leaves. The “Life Along The River” promotion will be available from June 1 to July 31.

Month collab / Sarnies & Friends x ReenP / June 1-30

A month-long collaboration turning food into affection, featuring exclusive menus, merchandise, and photo-ready backdrops, is being offered at Sarnies & Friends at The Corner House. From June 1-30, "Sarnies & Friends" partners with Bangkok-based illustrator ReenP to present “Food=Love Language”, a playful, interactive takeover exploring how sharing food can express care, connection and joy. Expect a mix of designed Sarnies & Friends X ReenP merchandise from totes to tees, limited-time dishes and photo-friendly decorative installations designed to delight guests and inspire moments of shared affection. The collab also offers a main, drink and dessert in one set. Choose between cheeky creations like the XO smashed burger or Gun Chiang carbonara, sip on a rainbow latte or house-fermented Sarnies cola, and finish on a sweet note with the panna cotta parfait — a tropical mix of coconut panna cotta, mango-passionfruit coulis and coconut caramel.

STAY

Villa paradise / Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach / Until Oct 31

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has launched the "Villa Paradise" package, offering a vacation experience in beachfront villas that combines comfort, privacy and exceptional service. Available for booking and stays until Oct 31, the package offers private in-villa check-in service, welcome drinks and personalised services. Enjoy daily breakfast for two and receive fresh seasonal fruits delivered daily, among other perks.

Railcar adventure / InterContinental Khao Yai Resort / Until June 30

Indulge in a timeless travel experience with a two-night "Railcar Adventure" at InterContinental Khao Yai Resort. Daily breakfast for two and a curated day trip with local experiences are also on offer. Booking period is until June 30 for stays until Oct 31.

STUFF

New printers / Canon

Canon has introduced three professional inkjet photo printers: the Pixma pro-200s, imageprograf pro-310, and imageprograf pro-510. Designed for photography enthusiasts, graphic designers and professional artists, the new models deliver vivid, true-to-life prints with exceptional longevity. Supporting large-format printing in A2, A3 and A3+ sizes, each printer is equipped with Canon’s latest ink technology and advanced print management software, ensuring superior clarity, detail, and durability in every print.

Shower system / hansgrohe

Hansgrohe, a German sanitary fittings brand, has launched the "ShowerTablet Select 360 Exposed Thermostatic Shower System", delivering a shower experience like no other. The ShowerTablet Select 360 fits seamlessly into modern homes and condominiums. Its ultra-slim profile, concealed faucet and matte black and matte white finishes appeal to style-conscious urbanites who value clean lines and thoughtful details. An integrated shelf adds both visual harmony and functional storage, perfect for compact bathrooms. Available in a range of configurations, including Pulsify S, Crometta E and Crometta S overhead shower designs, and three colour options.

New EP / Toxic Rob

Following his recent success with the TroyBoi collaboration “Dhunga” and standout performances at Red Rocks and hard Summer, "Toxic Summer" marks a bold new chapter in Toxic Rob’s journey as an independent artist. The five-track project fuses melodic rap, Latin-inspired rhythms and pop-electronic elements into a high-energy soundtrack that captures the heat and vibe of the season. Streaming now.