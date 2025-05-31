Bangkok tops the world for remote work, fast internet and stunning scenery

Bangkok has been named the world’s best city for remote work for digital nomads in a recent ranking by experts at QR Code Generator, which specialises in transforming interaction through quick response (QR) technology.

The capital secured the top spot with a score of 69.98 out of 100, excelling in key areas such as high-speed internet and affordable living costs compared to other global cities, deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan said on Saturday, citing a report by the New York Post, a major US media outlet.

Bangkok has been recognised for its rich cultural heritage, exquisite temples, vibrant street life and renowned cuisine, making it an attractive destination for those seeking new experiences.

The city's dynamic blend of modernity and tradition creates an ideal environment for digital nomads looking for a balance between work and leisure.

Remote work has become an increasingly desirable option, particularly in the nearly five years since the coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic reshaped global work patterns.

Experts at QR Code Generator based their ranking on factors such as internet speed, cost of living, accessibility of remote work visas and other considerations.

Bangkok gained the top position due to its strong digital infrastructure and affordable lifestyle.

Bucharest, Romania, came in second spot with a score of 65.62, standing out for its easy access to remote work visas, according to the experts.

"The government is moving forward to boost tourism by expanding the visa-free scheme to 93 countries and territories, allowing stays of up to 60 days," said Ms Sasikarn.

"A new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) has also been introduced for foreigners who wish to combine travel with remote work or engage in cultural and medical activities, supporting modern travel trends while stimulating the Thai economy throughout the year."