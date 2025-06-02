Unlock your entrepreneurial dream at TFBO 2025

More than 150 leading franchise brands from Thailand and overseas will gather at Thailand Franchise & Business Opportunities (TFBO 2025), which will take place at Bitec Hall 100, Bang Na-Trat Road, from Wednesday to Saturday, from 10am to 7pm.

Organised by Kavin Intertrade, this is the 21st edition of what is hailed as Thailand's largest and longest-running franchise exhibition designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors to discover franchise opportunities, explore products and engage in direct business negotiations with franchise owners from Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, India, Russia, the UK and the US.

The exhibition will feature franchises across 12 diverse business categories, allowing potential investors to select based on their interests and expertise. Investment options range from tens of thousands to several million baht, including opportunities for master franchise acquisition.

These categories include food and bakery, beverages and ice cream, smart technology and systems, convenience store franchises, education, pet-related businesses, general products and services, F&B equipment and supplies, health and medical products, stationery, and daily essentials.

The four-day event will feature insightful seminars led by both local and international franchise experts, offering in-depth consultations. Topics include "How To Franchise Your Business", "Update World Franchise Trend 2026", "How To Prepare For Buying A Franchise And Gaining A Clear Understanding Of The Franchise Business", and "Franchise Shop Revolution: Revolutionise Your Franchise With Innovative Store Design".

A brand-new investor-focused zone will present the "Make Over & Scale Up Biz Opportunity" activity, designed to support franchise expansion in response to economic growth. The event will also host comprehensive franchise training sessions and panel discussions.