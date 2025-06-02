Queer performing art festival expands its voice

After its groundbreaking debut last year, the Homohaus queer performing art festival returns with theatre, workshops, exhibitions and community events to celebrate and mobilise queer performance in Bangkok, from Friday until June 15.

The second edition continues its mission to foster safe, inclusive and empowering spaces for LGBTI artists, activists and audiences. It will take place across key art venues including Buffalo Bridge Gallery, Goethe Institute, Art Space @Bantadthong, SAC Gallery and The Salil Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

Through performances, workshops, talks and networking spaces, this year's festival invites everyone to engage in bold conversations that challenge norms and push boundaries in art and society.

Highlights of the festival include three featured performances, including In The Minor Of Everything, a documentary concert that reimagines familiar songs through untold queer stories. Directed by Amadiva and featuring pop-iconoclasts Silvy and Mamio, it will be staged at Art Space @Bantadthong from June 12 to 14.

Vessel Unbound, a dance piece that uncovers layered experiences of womanhood beyond patriarchal frames, will be performed by Sasapin Siriwanij, at The Salil Hotel Riverside from June 13-15.

Meanwhile, Vase Of Possibilities is a hybrid art exhibition and student showcase on queerness. Featuring floral works by Narapat Sakarthornsap and performances directed by theatre artists Dtam Thanapon Virulhakul and Phao-Phaopoom Chivarak, the exhibition will run at SAC Gallery from Saturday until June 15 and performances will be staged on Saturday, Sunday and June 14 and 15.

The festival also provides an open platform under the HomoFringe project to support 12 experimental performances from diverse creators, exploring themes of identity and diversity. They will be staged at Goethe Institute on Sunday and at Buffalo Bridge Gallery on June 15.

There will be two queer-centred workshops -- "Give Us A Voice!" by Namkheun Collective at People of Ari on Saturday, and "Who's Afraid Of Gender? But I'm Not That Bitch" by Patiphon aka Miss Oat, at Goethe Institute from June 9 to 11.

Other special events featured at the festival include the opening party, Queer Artist Social Club and panel talks on four topics to explore queer performances and social issues.