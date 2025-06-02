Documentary presents a fresh look at traditional dance

Interested people are invited to embark on the unexpected world of khon masked dance during the documentary screening of Miscellany Of Khon, at Alliance Francaise Bangkok, Witthayu Road on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Presented by the Ministry of Culture of Thailand and the Fine Arts Department, the film is directed by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Jitti Chompee. It portrays khon from the eyes of a new generation, which embraces contemporary art while honouring the deep-rooted spirit of tradition.

Structured in six thematic episodes, the film does not depict khon directly. Instead, it draws inspiration from its narrative structure and movement techniques, uncovered through extensive research.

By simplifying traditional ornamentation, the documentary emphasises emotional resonance over decorative beauty. As the film unfolds, it reveals how art can foster autonomy and reflect the complexity of human emotion -- contributing not only to aesthetics but to the cultivation of humanity itself.

The documentary is in Thai with English subtitles. The screening is followed by a talk with Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen.