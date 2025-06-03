Don't miss this South Korean crime thriller on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar recently released Nine Puzzles, a South Korean crime thriller that keeps viewers hooked with each episode.

Nine Puzzles explores the mystery of murder cases that seem to be linked to Yoon Ena (Kim Da-mi). When Yoon was a high school student, she found her uncle's body in their house. She also found a jigsaw piece at the crime scene showing an illustration of a canine-like creature attacking a human figure but the police did not pay attention to it. Detective Kim Han-saem suspected Yoon to be the murderer, but there was no evidence to support the case.

Ten years later, Yoon becomes a criminal profiler at Seoul Metropolitan Police. She has a hidden agenda to investigate the unsolved case of her uncle. One day, she receives another jigsaw puzzle with an illustration of a woman being strangled. She later finds the dead body of a woman strangled in a car. Detective Kim suspects Yoon to be a murderer again but they have to work together to solve the serial killer case.

The plot of Nine Puzzles is fascinating. It is difficult for viewers to guess who the murderer is. Each character, including the main character like Yoon and other detectives, look suspicious. The only downside is that while all other characters are believable, Yoon is bizarre and is not convincing as a profiler.

The series suggests that criminal profilers require an understanding of the characteristics and mindset of murderers. Therefore, Yoon has an odd personality because she does not think like ordinary people. While the series shows Yoon to be brilliant at analysing murderers' behaviour, her own is more like a spoiled rich girl instead of a professional profiler.

Nine Puzzles consists of 11 episodes. The final two episodes will be released tomorrow. If you are a fan of mystery thrillers, be sure to check out Nine Puzzles to figure out who the murderer is.

Nine Puzzles Disney+ Hotstar Thailand