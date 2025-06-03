Top chefs gather to support earthquake victims

Twenty-seven of Thailand's most celebrated chefs will be donating their time and talent to craft a unique six-course tasting menu for "Hand In Hand – Earthquake Relief Gala For Myanmar", which will take place at the Heritage Ballroom of Dusit Thani Bangkok, Rama IV Road, on Friday at 5.30pm.

Organised by Hand in Hand, a Bangkok-based non-profit collective of chefs, journalists and entrepreneurs, this is a night of culinary artistry, heartfelt generosity and lasting impact that aims to raise critical funds for communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Myanmar.

The event will open with a cocktail reception on the outdoor terrace -- complete with panoramic city views, curated canapés and live music -- and conclude with a decadent dessert showcase and a silent auction featuring exclusive travel and dining experiences.

Participating chefs and restaurants include Appia Trattoria (chef Paolo), Aulis Phuket (chef Charlie), Bamama (chef Trish), Buenazo (chef Santiago), Chai Jia Chai (chef Tsai), Eat Me (chef Tim), Gaa (chef Garima), Gaya (chef Boo), Jhol (chef Shreesha Rao), Kwann (Joe and Saki), Kyo Roll En (chef Dej Kewkacha), La Bottega (chefs Luca and Marco) and Le Du (chef Ton).

Drinks will be led by Gabriel Valdes, beverage manager at Dusit Thani Bangkok, supported by other leading mixologists from across the city.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Medical Action Myanmar, an independent medical organisation delivering life-saving support to over 12,500 people daily, including emergency medical care, clean water, sanitation services, and psychological support.

Tickets cost 7,800 baht, 29,000 baht for a double date, and 68,000 baht for a full table of 10.