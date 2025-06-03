Climate Action Week calls for collective creativity
Climate Action Week calls for collective creativity

PUBLISHED : 3 Jun 2025 at 03:30

Bangkok will come alive with climate action, bold ideas and collective creativity with the launch of Bangkok Climate Action Week, or BKKCAW 2025, from Sept 28 to Oct 4.

From bustling city streets to creative studios, classrooms and community halls, this whole-of-society convocation invites changemakers, creatives and individuals from all walks of life and from across the Southeast Asia region to step into the arena.

Youth mobilisers, community organisers, artists, educators, entrepreneurs, urban planners, advocates, business innovators and storytellers are invited to come together and re-imagine climate action through the lens of culture, creativity and community.

From street-level interventions to public installations, BKKCAW welcomes events of all scales -- from in-person and virtual formats to public gatherings, private discussions, and everything in between -- that spark imagination, amplify participation, and shape a just green transition toward a climate-safe future.

They might include everything from community markets and youth-led performances to school-based art projects, public mural-making, storytelling circles or climate justice workshops. Small and spontaneous or large-scale and coordinated, all are welcome.

Anyone with an idea for a climate-related event or a space to host one can join, especially programmes that reflect the region's diversity, everyday realities and embody this year's theme "Living The Impacts, Leading The Change".

To participate, visit bangkokclimateactionweek.org/get-involved. Scroll down to the sections titled "Submit an event" and "Offer a venue" to access the relevant application forms. Fill out the appropriate form with as much detail as possible.

Each event will be reviewed and approved by the BKKCAW team and its steering committee before it is published on the website. Applications are open until June 30.

Visit bangkokclimateactionweek.org.

photo courtesy of Bangkok Climate Action Week

photo courtesy of Bangkok Climate Action Week

