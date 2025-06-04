Bangkok takes the spotlight on BBC show

Bangkok is set to host a spectacular cultural extravaganza as BBC World Service presents "The Arts Hour On Tour", with esteemed presenter Nikki Bedi. Scheduled for June 12 at the Aksra Theatre, King Power RangNam, this event promises to delve deep into Thailand's rich cultural tapestry.

Open to all, this live recording invites audiences to be part of a global broadcast reaching millions of listeners. The programme, conducted in English, is part of a global initiative exploring the latest cultural trends in cities worldwide. Bangkok, renowned for its blend of ancient traditions and modern innovations, is set to showcase Thai talent on an international platform.

Nikki Bedi, known for her advocacy of arts and culture, will lead discussions with Bangkok's top talents. From the intriguing phenomenon of Boys' Love dramas to the supernatural elements embedded in Thai culture, the show captures the essence of contemporary Thai life. Star guests include Joss Way-Ar Sangngern, celebrated for his role in My Golden Blood and director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, winner at Cannes for A Useful Ghost.

The evening will also feature captivating performances, including a live set by Milli, Thailand's first solo act at Coachella, and alternative rock sensations Tilly Birds. Adding to the laughter, Pim Boonyawee will bring her comic prowess to the stage, highlighting Bangkok's dynamic comedy scene.

Nikki Bedi's extensive career spans decades of global cultural exploration, earning her acclaim as a cultural courier who enriches audiences worldwide. Her tenure hosting "The Arts Hour On Tour" has brought together luminaries from all creative fields, fostering lively exchanges that celebrate diversity and creativity. Nikki has interviewed some of the world's biggest names and talents, celebrities and industry heavyweights including Ariana Grande, Christopher Nolan and Steve McQueen.