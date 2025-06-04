Discover Iran's culture at TK Park event

Interested people are invited to get to know Iran through reading and a variety of engaging fun activities during "Read Iran: More Than Just Books; It's Life", which will be held at TK Park, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from Saturday until June 15.

Held in collaboration with the Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Iran, the event will open up new perspectives on Iran and the Persian world beyond common perceptions.

On exhibition will be rare books and contemporary artworks that portray the Iranian way of life in an accessible format.

Four selected Iranian movies will be screened on Saturday and Sunday, at 2pm and 4pm. They include Dolphin Boys, a family animation; Twenty One Days Later, a poignant drama; Goodbye Shirazi Girl, a romantic comedy; and In The Arms Of The Tree, a family drama.

On both days from 1pm to 4pm, there will be a Persian pattern painting workshop where participants will learn to use traditional Persian ink and 24-carat gold mixed with honey.

It will be conducted by Arash Ghaheroiyian, an expert in traditional Iranian painting and design, whose works have been exhibited in museums and international exhibitions worldwide. There's no admission fee, but seats are limited.

On June 14, there will be the "Following The Rose" walking tour to explore the Persian community in Bangkok which is rich with historical stories and cultural ties.

The event will conclude with the "Persian Taste" activity on June 15, offering an experience to taste Persian tea and desserts, accompanied by stories about a vibrant and meaningful food culture.