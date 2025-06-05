KFC Thailand partners with Butterbear to debut new figure

KFC Thailand has teamed up with Butterbear to introduce the idol of the year. Nong Noey, the "Daughter Of KFC Thailand", is the newest collaboration between KFC Thailand and one of the country's favourite characters.

The campaign has also spurred viral memes online in which fans of Nong Noey playfully say that her hands look like fried chicken wings.

Nong Noey, a huge fan of fried chicken herself, also shares the same playful and humorous personality, which aligns perfectly with KFC Thailand's brand positioning that led to a collaboration with Butterbear and introduced her as Colonel Sanders' new beloved. The "Daughter Of KFC Thailand" comes with exclusive limited packaging and special stickers at all KFC branches nationwide. Also, there will be a "Meet & Eat: Fried Chicken And Hugs From Nong Noey" event where visitors can get up close and personal with Nong Noey from now until June 25.

The campaign kicked off with a charming commercial featuring a catchy soundtrack that tells the story of Nong Noey and Colonel Sanders' heartwarming yet goofy relationship. It's an adorable tale that will bring smiles to everyone. But that's not all. KFC is going even bigger with an eye-catching display -- Nong Noey in a giant KFC bucket towering over 4.5m at the courtyard of Emsphere from now until June 5. For an extra dose of joy, KFC x Butterbear is taking over 508 big screens across the country which will showcase Nong Noey's adorable face and Colonel Sanders' charm.

photo courtesy of KFC Thailand