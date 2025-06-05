Job expo kicks off tomorrow at Queen Sirikit Center

Jobseekers will learn job search techniques and get to take part in comprehensive skill-building activities during Job Expo Thailand 2025, which kicks off tomorrow and runs daily from 10am to 7pm until Sunday, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center's Hall 5-6, Ratchadaphisek Road.

Organised by Jobsdb by Seek in collaboration with the Department of Employment, this career expo aims to provide a dynamic platform to inspire, inform and connect jobseekers of all ages to employment opportunities both locally and abroad, while also helping them develop the skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving job market.

Through practical insights, useful tools and up-to-date labour market knowledge, jobseekers will be empowered with the confidence and capability to pursue careers that suit their true potential.

Highlights of the event include a keynote session on "Find the Right Job for You: 6 Emerging Skills That Win Employers Over" delivered by Duangporn Promon on Sunday and "Latest Job and Hiring Trends in Thailand" conducted by Patara Pimchai and Krittaya Phiphatweerawat on all three afternoons.

At Jobsdb by Seek's booth, there are a series of free, hands-on activities designed to help jobseekers prepare for the workforce with a professional edge.

Expect to meet advisers who will assist in registering on the Jobsdb by Seek platform, discover and apply for high-quality job listings across various industries while getting tips for optimising job matches.

The resume clinic offers an expert 1-on-1 resume consultation and free access to professionally designed resume templates, while career guidance will be provided along with on-site assessments. Also, this is a chance to practise job interviews with executives and HR professionals and receive feedback.