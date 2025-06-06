Unravelling family secrets

The Better Sister is the kind of show that proves that even with a stellar cast, a gripping premise and polished production, there's no guarantee it will deliver a consistently entertaining experience. That isn't to say the latest Prime Video mystery thriller is a bad series -- far from it -- but it struggles to stand out in a genre already saturated with stronger contenders. We've probably seen a dozen shows that handled similar material with more finesse and momentum.

Jessica Biel stars as Chloe, a high-powered media executive seemingly living the perfect life with her husband Adam (Corey Stoll), a respected lawyer and her teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan). But things are quickly upended when Adam is found murdered. His death sets the stage for a messy unravelling of family secrets, especially with the re-emergence of Chloe's estranged sister, Nikki, played by Elizabeth Banks. Nikki is the complete opposite of Chloe -- she struggles to stay clean, grapples with financial instability and carries a volatile past.

This premise could have made for a taut psychological thriller and to some degree it succeeds. I found the show's structure intriguing -- unfolding the murder mystery in layers through flashbacks and character recollections. Rather than frontloading us with all the details, the story takes its time to provide context while teasing us with clues. This narrative technique works well in the beginning, drawing the viewer in without giving too much away too soon.

In the very first episode, we're immediately presented with two major sources of tension: the murder and the icy, unresolved relationship between the sisters. Both are powerful enough to hook us and as the story evolves, the drama surrounding Chloe and Nikki becomes just as central as solving Adam's death. The dynamic between the sisters is genuinely compelling, filled with deep-rooted resentment, guilt and unspoken truths.

The show demands the audience's attention -- this isn't something you want to watch while scrolling through your phone. Conversations between characters are peppered with subtle hints, many of which seem innocuous at first but later reveal themselves to be crucial clues. One recurring motif is the mysterious knife that becomes a focal point in multiple episodes. While sometimes it feels like a forced red herring, it plays into the show's broader strategy of making us question everything and everyone.

That said, not all elements land as effectively. Some character arcs feel like unnecessary tangents that slow the pacing rather than enhance the narrative. I think the series could have benefited from trimming these down, even though I acknowledge they add a layer of emotional complexity. Each subplot seems to complement the overarching themes -- grief, betrayal, identity -- but the tradeoff is a bloated middle section that occasionally loses momentum.

When it comes to performances, I can confidently say that both Banks and Biel are outstanding. They fully commit to their roles, portraying damaged and vulnerable characters with real emotional depth. As the rivalry between Nikki and Chloe intensifies, the tension is explosive and raw. Their exchanges -- sometimes quietly heartbreaking, sometimes intensely combative -- are a highlight of the show. You truly feel the weight of their shared history and their fractured relationship is as captivating as the murder mystery itself.

Prime Video

One of the stronger aspects of The Better Sister is its psychological exploration of all the key players. Many of the characters carry trauma: some from abuse, others from regret, others still from addiction or neglect. What I appreciated was how the show handled mental health -- there's a strong message of redemption, but it's never overly preachy. Each character is allowed space to grow or fall apart and the show respects the complexity of their journeys.

However, despite this promising setup and strong character work, the writing begins to falter midway through the series. Like many mystery thrillers, The Better Sister begins to repeat itself. By Episode 5, the narrative shifts into courtroom drama territory, which for me marked a notable decline in pacing and engagement. The courtroom scenes are riddled with inaccuracies and implausibilities and they come across as either a product of insufficient legal research or a general disregard for realism.

The inclusion of vague "bad guys" or unseen forces manipulating events from behind the scenes also adds to the confusion. While I don't think we necessarily need to see or understand every antagonist, their presence in the dialogue feels more significant than in actual plot development. At times, this made me feel like the show was teasing a grand conspiracy that never fully materialised. The result is a finale that's less impactful than I believe the show intended.

In my opinion, the series would have been much stronger if it had been tightened to just five episodes. Out of the total eight, at least three episodes felt like filler, adding very little to the story's forward momentum. The courtroom drama in particular feels like a detour -- both sluggish and unnecessarily long. It almost becomes a different show altogether and not in a good way.

From a character perspective, it's also difficult to find someone to root for. These are not saints, not even close. But that's not necessarily a drawback. Sometimes, what makes a show compelling is watching flawed people make bad choices and then squirm through the consequences. There's a certain pleasure in witnessing how they manoeuvre through their self-made messes. The Better Sister leans into this idea and for those willing to invest in morally gray characters, there's a lot to unpack.

As the episodes progress, new twists are introduced -- some more effective than others -- but they do help maintain a level of suspense. While not every reveal is satisfying, they do keep the mystery alive. For viewers looking for a bit of drama, family dysfunction and intrigue, this show delivers enough to fill the bill.

The Better Sister

Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks

Directed by Craig Gillespie

Now streaming on Prime Video