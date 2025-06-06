Exhibition explores the art of typography

Kinjai Contemporary is presenting a typographic exhibition titled "Forms Of Expression" to explore relationship between words, design and space, until June 15.

Supported by the Contemporary Art Promotion Fund, the project features Manita Songserm's works that show her approach to typeface selection and arrangement. Curated by Benjarat Aiemrat, they are displayed throughout the gallery.

On the 1st floor, titled the "Ground", a room of words shows the typographer's work process, starting with words that lay the groundwork for tomorrow's execution. Visitors are encouraged to pick up a disposable camera to create their future projects.

The 2nd and third floors, titled the "Edge", are divided into three zones. A room of traces is an experimental space where Manita challenges her own limitations. On view is a piece of Typewriter Art, which inspires her creative process and choice of tools. A room of fragments displays her experimentation with letter and word arrangements on unfamiliar media. A room of forms catalogues her typography project from 2013-2025, covering art, literature and historical moments. It shows how she strikes a balance between creative freedom and constraints.

On the last floor, titled the "Sky", visitors are invited to put their feelings into words. It includes several workshops on how to group and characterise text to gain new perspectives. On June 14, they will try hands at distilling emotions into words through photographs.

"Forms Of Expression" is running at Kinjai Contemporary near MRT Sirindhorn (Exit 1) until June 15. It is open from 11am to 7pm from Wednesday to Sunday.