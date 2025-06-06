Your horoscope for June 6-12

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Be extra patient, as different work styles might stir up tension among colleagues. Your projects could take unexpected detours, but that doesn’t mean you’re way off track. Surprise tasks and responsibilities may land on your desk. See them as chances to flex your skills. A new opportunity to switch to a different workplace or explore a new career path may arise, but be sure to read the fine print before you leap.

(₿) Money that's been held up —insurance, refunds or back pay— will finally be on its way to your wallet. Stash some money away as life may surprise you. Surprise bills or fines might pop up. Stay away from gambling of any kind and double-check financial advice before investing.

(♥) Your relationship runs smoothly, for the most part, except when money comes up. Try approaching financial conversations with extra gentleness and understanding. Remember you're a team working together, not opponents in a battle.

(⚤) You may enjoy the single life for now. Dating and romance may cross your mind, but you're in no rush. Have fun meeting new people and finding out what (or who) truly makes your heart sing.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your hard work is about to pay off — expect recognition and doors to opportunities to open wide. Let the haters hate; you're just above them. Your confidence and motivation soar high and your sharp ideas will impress higher-ups. Entrepreneurs, gear up to negotiate a potential big deal with a government agency or international organisation.

(₿) An opportunity to fatten your wallet may appear. Smart spending and savvy saving are totally your vibe this week. Your "scam-dar" is on high alert. You’ll be dodging scammers like nobody's business, keeping your wallet and account safe and sound.

(♥) Your relationship may feel like a rollercoaster. You may face some dramatic arguments as hidden truths surface and you both finally express what you really feel. These emotional waves will eventually settle into calmer waters. Take a deep breath and try to stay patient through the ups and downs of love.

(⚤) The single life may feel mundane — you're craving excitement and amour. You're open to meeting new people, but no one special has appeared yet. Someone may be too eager and only interested in something purely physical with you and you know your boundaries. Be patient, the real spark will ignite in its own time.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll adapt quickly to sudden shifts and seize challenges as opportunities. Collaboration is your superpower. You'll connect and communicate with ease with people both inside and outside the organisation. Expect to be called upon to handle complex issues and clean up messes. Higher-ups trust your keen judgement, composure and impressive crisis management skills. This could lead to a special incentive or reward.

(₿) Keep your eyes peeled for a debt relief or new income source that could be heading your way. Skip the dice rolls and hit pause on social splurges and entertainment expenses. Your future self will thank you for prioritising savings. Don't sign any property deals without a second opinion.

(♥) You'll find it easier to share your feelings openly with your partner, resolving lingering tensions and deepening your connection. Your relationship will transform into a warm, stable sanctuary where you both feel secure. A romantic gesture or heartfelt surprise from your partner is in the cards. Love is in the air.

(⚤) Those who've never been in love may experience a love-at-first-sight moment. For those carrying emotional scars from past relationships, new romance may come your way, promising a fresh start and renewed hope. Trust your heart to recognise the magic when it happens. Love is on your side.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your intuition is dialled in. Your creativity is overflowing and your energy levels are off the charts. You're set to not only crush your to-do list but also effortlessly manage everyone's expectations. A group project seems poised for great success, and your team will be praised by the boss.

(₿) Expect a little financial hiccup. Maybe your car acts up or your gadget gives out. But it's nothing you can't handle. Exercise prudence with loan requests or investment opportunities. Some people might manipulate your trust and good nature.

(♥) Get ready to reignite the joy in your relationship. Expect to vibe with your partner like never before, leading to more meaningful connections and fun adventures that'll leave you both beaming. Speaking of adventures, this may extend to your sexy time.

(⚤) A new romantic connection might ignite, potentially leading to strong feelings. If you're seeing someone, you finally realise that they don't match with what you desire in a partner. Ghosting them might feel tempting, but it could create major drama down the line.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Unexpected curveballs might slow your project's momentum, leading to loose ends and shifting targets. But amidst these twists and turns, this week is packed with opportunities to expand your skillset and connect with awesome people. Keep your eyes peeled as new possibilities abound. If you're job hunting, a chance to work in a new city or even abroad may pop up.

(₿) Expect a mini windfall, a bit of extra money for a job really well done or a portion of what a friend owes. It's always wise to set some money aside and resist the urge to splurge. Surprise expenses like healthcare costs or essential repairs could pop up out of nowhere.

(♥) You and your partner have to adjust to something new in your relationship and have no choice but to maintain a LDR for now. Be extra patient as you two disagree more than usual. Practice compassion and offer a listening ear during conversations with your partner.

(⚤) You meet new people, but none impresses you that much. Your ex from hell returns to wreak havoc, reminding you why you dumped them in the first place. You may have to resort to strong medicine to get rid of them from your life once and for all.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Sudden shifts are your chances to shine. Turn disruptions into opportunities to show off your adaptability and problem-solving skills. Your natural charm and credibility are at their peak, making others eager to agree with your ideas. This week presents the perfect opportunity to make your voice heard. Unexpected travel and negotiations are also on the horizon.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Lifestyle inflation, instant gratification and luxury addiction slow you down on the path to financial freedom. Saving money might not be your top priority but you won't be tormented by regrets or second thoughts when you treat yourself. Your wallet may be lighter, but so is your spirit.

(♥) Opening up about your emotions with your partner will be easier than you think. It can smooth out any lingering issues and bring you closer together. Despite demanding schedules, your relationship will remain a source of support and strength.

(⚤) Fate orchestrates a delightful encounter with someone who makes your heart flutter. Meanwhile, a familiar figure reappears, bringing back butterflies you thought had dissipated. Your emotions may feel like a feather caught between two soft winds, uncertain of its destination.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your no-nonsense approach and unwavering dedication will translate into real results. Expect your boss to trust you with elevated responsibilities and more decision-making authority. Some colleagues might see you as the boss's favourite (which is true) and stir up pointless drama and competition, but don't let their negativity derail you. Remember your worth and rise above it.

(₿) Unexpected windfall or extra cash you gain may get eaten up by surprise bills or fines. Monitor your spending closely and plan ahead. Steer clear of high-risk investments and anything that sounds sketchy. Watch out for phishing attempts — scammers are getting craftier.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity, whether at home or in public. They may communicate openly about their true feelings or something they have been avoiding. Cross-cultural couples discuss their plan to settle down.

(⚤) You may suddenly feel drawn to someone in a way that leaves you both excited and exposed. Your gut feeling keeps prodding you that something's off about this situation. Pay attention to the red flags. Trust your intuition and take things slow before fully investing your emotions.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You'll be a productivity powerhouse next week, managing everything brilliantly and exceeding expectations with impressive results. Your network could lead to key connections and propel your career forward. If you're in a creative field, get ready to ride a tidal wave of inspiration while Lady Luck is on your side.

(₿) Expect a satisfying financial harvest from seeds you've already sown. A supportive auntie or big sis in your circle may help you get the best out of negotiations or share exciting news about how to manage your finances better. You spoil yourself (and loved ones) with little luxuries but also grow your savings steadily.

(♥) Your heart finds its haven in your partner. Your relationship is thriving and built on mutual support and deep understanding of each other. Together, you're creating a safe space where you can both be your most vulnerable selves. If you're juggling a secret love, it may gently fade away. Your baby may arrive, looking like the Michelin man.

(⚤) No one you meet next week makes your heart flutter. You're not looking to be in a relationship either. Romance may take a back seat as you put your time and effort into upgrading yourself and your wallet. No one can call you’re a sad single.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Whether you work on your own or with a team, you're radiating positive energy. Watch your efforts blossom into something truly extraordinary. You're not just scaling a mountain of challenges, but planting your victory flag at the summit. Get ready to unleash the confetti and let your joy explode. You may be granted more power and privileges, but don't brag too hard.

(₿) Your negotiations and decisions will bear fruits that boost your bank accounts. Your financial discipline is getting stronger, putting you firmly in the driver's seat of your money journey. Pay attention to whispers in your circle — a trusted connection might share valuable intel or exciting news that benefits you financially.

(♥) The lingering cloud over your love life is about to lift, thanks to some wisdom from someone who's been around the block. You'll talk things through with your partner, discovering new aspects of your relationship that you're unaware of. Expect a deeper connection that reminds you why you chose each other in the first place.

(⚤) You attract several admirers without trying. If you ask someone out on a date, you'll get a yes. You may meet a foreigner who seems to be smitten and eager to please.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) The project you've been working on will finally bear fruit. Expect a full schedule packed with major tasks and side gigs, thanks to the growing trust from higher-ups and clients alike. You’ll see a nice bump in earnings from all this momentum. Plus, your creativity and energy will help you stay on top of things and truly enjoy the process.

(₿) You'll be on top of your money game. You know how much comes in and goes out. If you're weighed down by debt, there's a real shot at making serious progress on paying it down. Be very cautious about lending money and stay sharp for super-tempting online shopping deals.

(♥) Very busy schedules may steal a date night and cut into quality time together, so be really present and intentional when you two get to spend time together. When it comes to finances, you two may not always be on the same page, but taking time to understand each other's perspectives makes all the difference.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests in the flesh and online, but none impresses. You know what you want and you won't settle for less. You're willing to wait for your soulmate.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) An opportunity to change department, career track or workplace location is on the cards. However, don't think too much about what's to come. Focus on the tasks on your desk first. A miscommunication may cause tension between you and your supervisor or client. Entrepreneurs, a golden opportunity may arise.

(₿) The money you've been waiting for may get delayed or come with strings attached. Best to hold off on big purchases and skip the games of chance. Keep your wallet to yourself — lending money and co-signing loans isn’t wise. Protect your future self. Watch out for travel scams while abroad.

(♥) An unexpected twist may create some tension in your relationship. Conversations could feel off-track as expectations don't quite align. Take a breath before reacting, and hit pause on any big relationship choices until the emotional dust settles.

(⚤) Your genuine sparkle could attract singles and those who are taken. Just be mindful of the vibe you're giving off to avoid unnecessary drama. A picture-perfect romance scammer might slide into your DMs.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle might require extra attention. Higher-ups and customers are relying on your perfect combo of smarts, spark and swagger to tackle any challenge. You'll find that working alongside others becomes easier. Your productivity superpower will help you meet deadlines with ease, whether you're working remotely or in the office.

(₿) Negotiating your pay/rate will go swimmingly. Expect a pleasant surprise in your bank account. Your wallet might be in a tug-of-war between wants and needs, so think twice before any impulse buys. Exercise caution with loan requests or investment suggestions, as some may exploit your trust. If you're travelling abroad, stay alert for pickpockets and travel scams.

(♥) It's time to reignite the passion in your relationship. You'll sync with your partner on a deeper level, creating heartfelt connections and thrilling adventures. Enjoy rediscovering the magic in your romantic life.

(⚤) Exploring new places or swiping right could ignite an instant connection, full of excitement and the possibility of a steamy moment. However, a passionate flame might cool down the moment you part ways or when you're back home. Either way, savour the experience.