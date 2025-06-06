Guru's Weekly Buzz: June 6-12

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Culinary showcase / Cannubi By Umberto Bombana / June 12-14

The Dusit Thani Bangkok welcomes the return of chef Umberto Bombana, hailed as the "King Of White Truffles", for a gastronomic event at the hotel’s Cannubi by Umberto Bombana. From June 12–14, chef Bombana will join executive Italian chef Andrea Susto to present a refined six-course menu, highlighting the season’s finest black truffles, shaved tableside by the maestro himself. Available for dinner on June 12–14 and lunch on June 13–14, the collab promises a theatrical and flavour-forward fine-dining experience. Reservations are essential.

Tomato summer / Côte By Mauro Colagreco / June 11-29

Côte by Mauro Colagreco will celebrate many vibrant varieties of tomato with a limited-edition tomato menu. The eight-course "Ode To The Tomato" menu will be available from June 11-29, inspired by the colours, textures and fragrances of the tomato. On June 11-12, meet chef Mauro Colagreco as he launches the mneu, and from June 13-29, there will be the Escapade Lunch and tomato menu on offer for lunch, with the tomato menu being offered for dinner.

Well-fest weekend / Dusit Thani Bangkok / June 14-15

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, the Dusit Thani Bangkok has launched its first-ever “Well-Fest” weekend, taking place on June 14-15. The two-day event offers guests and wellness seekers a rare opportunity to take a conscious pause, embrace serenity and indulge in self-care in the heart of one of Asia’s busiest capitals. Held at Dusit Thani Bangkok’s Devarana Wellness centre and across the hotel’s venues, "Well-Fest" immerses participants in rejuvenating experiences. The weekend’s programme features dynamic fitness sessions, soulful meditations, artistic rituals and immersive wellness experiences led by a mix of Thai and international wellness instructors. On June 14, there will be a morning run in Lumphini Park, with vinyasa yoga & breathwork with Master Syam, a functional workout with celebrity trainer Mickey and a sound bath journey by Jaan Healing. On June 15, there will be another morning run in Lumphini Park, followed by a sand mandala workshop with Gompa Studio, functional workout with Mickey and yoga flow with Master Syam. All sessions are complimentary for hotel and non-hotel guests with pre-registration. For those looking to fully immerse in the weekend’s offerings, Dusit Thani Bangkok presents the "Well-Fest Holiday". The package includes a one night’s stay on June 13, 14 or 15 in a Deluxe Room with international breakfast and a curated healthy corner, a healthy welcome drink on arrival at the Sky Lobby, early check-in at noon and late check-out at 5.30pm, complimentary access to all Well-Fest activities, a 60-minute body massage for two at Devarana Wellness and a three-course healthy Thai set dinner at Pavilion restaurant. The Well-Fest marks the official debut of Devarana Wellness at Dusit Thani Bangkok. Visit the website.

Dosha-based therapies / Sindhorn Wellness by Resense / Until June 30

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok welcomes Sinimol “Sani” Thomas for a special wellness residency at Sindhorn Wellness by Resense until June 30. Known for her deep-rooted expertise in ayurvedic healing, Thomas' approach is personalised, beginning with a dosha consultation to tailor therapies to each guest’s unique constitution. Her signature treatments include: Marma Point Therapy, Colon Cleansing Massage, Holistic Balancing and Healing Touch. Each session combines therapeutic massage with medicated herbal oils and energy work. Later in the year, Nongnapat “Pla” Neuman will be at the wellness centre offering subtle energy therapies, including Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy and Chi Nei Tsang. Rajeshwari Amol Nerurkar, a seasoned physical therapist and reiki master, will offer her signature blend of chakra healing, reiki and sound bath meditation.

Mindful art therapy / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / June 14

On June 14, Avani Ratchada Bangkok will celebrate Global Wellness Day 2025 under the “Reconnect Magenta” theme. The “Paint Your Peace: Mandala Art Therapy Workshop”, a creative and healing experience will be led by All You Can Art Studio. Through mindful engagement with colour and form, participants will explore their emotions, spark creativity and find calm in the present moment. Hosted in the Metro Lounge, the two-hour workshop offers a soothing space to reconnect with yourself and nurture emotional well-being, complemented by coffee or infused tea and wholesome snacks. Limited seats are available.

Colour exhibition / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / Until July 11

Avani Ratchada Bangkok celebrates Pride Month with the art exhibition “City Of Many Colors” by Thai artist Caliiico. Running until July 11, this exhibition transforms the hotel’s lobby into a dynamic gallery space through Caliiico’s signature playful and colourful illustrations. Known for his whimsical interpretations of Thai urban life, Caliiico brings to life the spirit of Ratchada–Rama IX and greater Bangkok through a series of vivid artworks. Each piece captures the city’s energy, humour and cultural richness, offering perspectives from both locals and travellers. The exhibition celebrates the multifaceted nature of Bangkok, reflecting the essence of Pride Month by embracing diversity and individuality. “City Of Many Colors” marks a significant milestone as Caliiico transitions from merchandise to a full-scale art exhibition. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge.

Celebrate Pride / Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong / Until June 30

In celebration of Pride Month, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong is rolling out vibrant, inclusive experiences. To toast to love and self-expression, the hotel introduces its limited-edition signature cocktail “Kiss Me Queen", a bold tropical-floral creation crafted to celebrate Pride in every sip. Served at Moxy Bar & Restaurant. Pride vibes also go digital with the “Tag & Brag: Moxy’s Pride on Line” campaign. Look at the website for more. On June 18, the hotel will host “Pride Power: From Well-Being To Runway – A Marriott Pride Story” in collaboration with the Thailand & Cambodia NextGen Marriott Business Councils. The event will spotlight LGBTQ+ well-being, identity, and leadership, featuring a wellness talk and empowering fashion showcase. Featured speakers include Dr Link Weerawit Wateetip, Jessy Jessada Plodkaew, Nas Naruewat Tantimethakorn and Tongta Adithep Thongprong.

Drag up the past / Lost & Found / June 7

In celebration of Pride Month, Lost & Found will host the "Drag Up The Past", a celebration of Pride through the decades, featuring the one and only by DJ Matoom. Go on a journey, showcasing iconic looks and legendary performances that have shaped drag entertainment worldwide. Free entry.

Celebrate ‘Priday’ / Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar / June 6

To mark Bangkok Pride Month and same-sex marriage’s legalisation in Thailand, Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar will host a “Priday” event on June 6 replete with a drag queen show, DJ sets, “Velvet Bloom” cocktails and more. In Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, Luz ‘s “Priday: Born This Way” is dubbed “a fabulous celebration of love, identity and unapologetic self-expression”. Drag queen Meantra Mananya from the iconic Queens of the Stranger Bar will dazzle. DJ Ice will spin the decks. Luz’s bartenders will concoct the "Velvet Bloom" cocktail and the dress code is themed is “be yourself”. Entry to Priday is free to all with a first come, first served basis for table reservations. The hotel is also running a “What does Pride mean to you?” social media campaign on its Instagram account.

Colour and creativity / Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort / Until June 30

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will celebrate Pride Month with the “Petals & Pride", a new cocktail which blends sweet peach liqueur, tropical Phuket pineapple juice and the natural purple glow of homegrown butterfly pea, a colour long associated with LGBTQIA+ identity and creative expression. Happy Hour “buy one get one free” offers can be enjoyed daily at the Pool Bar, The Deck Beach Club Patong and the Lobby Bar.

Pride art exhibition / Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel / Until July 31

In celebration of Pride Month, until July 31, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel is hosting "Untold Stories: A Celebration Of Identity & Imagination", an art exhibition showcasing the works of nine Thai artists whose creations explore the themes of identity, diversity and imagination through painting, sculpture, mixed media animation and textile art. Highlighting the exhibition is social activist and artist Wishulada, known for transforming waste into powerful art. Her installation uses recycled materials to reflect the beauty of coexistence and the spectrum of gender, identity and nature also features celebrated musician and artist Song Paradox Jakrapong Siririn, whose Rorschach-inspired paintings invite emotional introspection and renowned cartoonist Tum Ulit brings heartfelt storytelling through his universally resonant visual narratives. The exhibition also highlights six young Thai artists, each offering a unique take on identity and imagination. Tomato Head (Pornapil) mixes pop surrealism with childhood nostalgia to evoke personal memory. Kanit Sangwimarn crafts sculptural works from fabric scraps and dried flowers, exploring gender and resilience. Nicha Wongvonsang uses bold acrylics to reflect the duality of light and shadow within identity, Saruta Tanawintakun presents a short animation on the beauty of human connection. Chonlamart Mungkornkaew embroiders vibrant animal figures to express survival and visibility, and Pratintip Jankasamepong turns discarded clothes into playful “Waste Monsters” to spark conversations about sustainability and self-expression.

Pride colours / Vivid by Verita Health / Until Aug 31

This Pride Month, Vivid by Verita Health, a wellness and aesthetics brand specialising in IV therapy and cellular rejuvenation, is injecting a dose of fabulousness into wellness to help communities celebrate self-expression, vitality and confidence. Running until Aug 31, the “Pride Of True Colours” campaign is being offered at Vivid at Anantara Bangkok Siam. The 50-minute package delivers a powerful vitality boost through a restorative IV infusion enriched with glutathione, Vitamin C, B12, B-complex and trace minerals. Paired with a “Sunshine” shot of Vitamin D and oxygen therapy. At Vivid at Anantara Chiang Mai, the “Power Of Selenium” offer is available in three specialised formulations, each centred on selenium. Choose from “Detox” IV drip to support liver health and natural detoxification; “Hangover” formula for rapid recovery and rehydration after overindulging; or “Beauty” that works like a fountain of youth, promoting skin radiance. At Vivid Mai Khao, the “Perfect Duo” package maximises wellness benefits with an energising IV infusion pairing: back-to-back Energy and Immunity drips.

Flower journey / Slowcombo / June 6-7

A deep exploration of the natural beauty of flowers and leaves through the fundamentals of Ikebana - Koringa on June 6-7 at Maliban Slowcombo. This event is suitable for those seeking to slow down their lives, allowing flowers to guide them. Organised by P'Rapiphan Piromchai, who is interested in the ways of flowers and the psychology of processes for inner journeys. A facilitator of life learning and relationships through flower arrangement in the real space of dreams, DreamSpace, since 2016. She holds a qualification as a health art instructor (Koringa flowers) at the MOA Thailand Foundation and is an educator in art and culture at the Mokichi Okada Art and Culture Foundation.

Malaysian flavours / Goji Kitchen + Bar / Until June 29

Savour the “Flavors Of Malaysia” with two talented guest chefs at Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park until June 29. Chefs from Marriott Bonvoy’s hotels in Kuala Lumpur arrive in Thailand for a 10-day promotion that will showcase an array of Malaysian recipes at the restaurant’s popular buffet, weekend lunches and Sunday brunches. Chef Nor Halis Shafik bin Ahmad leads the Malay Banquet Kitchen at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre. He is joined by chef Ahmad bin Marsidi, Demi Chef at The Mesh, the all-day dining destination at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre. Guests can discover fresh salads like Kerabu Mangga Udang Kerisik (grilled tiger prawn and mango salad with homemade sauce, dried prawns, toasted coconut and crushed peanuts), Kerabu Jantung Pisang Ikan Bilis (banana blossom salad with anchovies, onion, chilli and lemon), a soup of Sup Ekor Rempah Asli (Malay spiced oxtail soup with carrot, potato and Chinese celery), and a rice dish of Nasi Pelangi Kismis Madu (rainbow basmati rice cooked in ghee with honey raisins and golden cashew nuts), and much more. The restaurant is also offering a “Come 4, Pay 3” until July 31.

36 elephants in the room / The Art Of Chang / Until July 27

Thailand's national animal has become a blank canvas on which 36 artists from around the world express their artistry at "The Art Of Chang" exhibition, which runs until July 27 at Seacon Square Srinakarin's MunMun Srinakarin. The elephant parade has been shown in many countries as a means for artists to convey nature and humanity. Don't miss elephants with designs by brands and famous characters. Join a treasure hunt for a chance to win a prize or paint an elephant. Free admission.

STUFF

Farm to table / Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The rooftop garden at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is a 1,296m² organic farming project, the first of its kind within the Centara group, transforming previously unused space into a productive rooftop farm. Designed as an open-system greenhouse, the garden features a translucent roof for protection from rainfall and side openings to ensure optimal air circulation. All vegetables are cultivated using 100% organic methods, completely free from chemicals. The farming approach closely replicates natural conditions, allowing crops to grow as they would in nature. Over the past year, the rooftop farm has yielded an impressive harvest with Butterhead lettuce, green oak, green cos, red oak, kale and Italian basil. The hotel plans to introduce a composting machine to further streamline the conversion of food waste into organic fertiliser. This next step is expected to enhance soil fertility, reduce waste and maintenance costs, and support education in organic farming and sustainable resource management.

Rooftop garden / W Bangkok

W Bangkok launches its rooftop garden, which converts an underused space into a vibrant green haven. The garden is to create a circular economy, reduce waste and engage guests in meaningful sustainability efforts. By composting food waste from the hotel's kitchens and transforming it into nutrient-rich soil, the hotel is able to grow fresh, organic vegetables on the rooftop. These farm-fresh ingredients are incorporated into the hotel's menus. The rooftop farm produces a wide range of vegetables, herbs and leafy greens such as kale, mints green oak, red oak, basil, zucchini, tomato all of which are incorporated into the culinary offerings at its dining venues, including Bar Sathorn. Guided tours of the farm provide insights into eco-friendly farming practices, composting and the circular economy that supports the project. Guests can also participate in a farm-to-table cooking demonstrations.

Thai language / Taobao

Taobao, a online shopping platform under Alibaba, recently announced a Thai language interface. Thw enhancement will provide a more user-friendly, intuitive and accessible shopping experience for its growing user base across Thailand, a thriving e-commerce market. Launched in 2003, Taobao, which means "search for treasures", aspires to be the “Universal Taobao” by offering a vast and diverse assortment of goods and services, ranging from fashion and electronics to daily essentials.

EAT

Taste of the tropics / Siam Tea Room, Asiatique The Riverfront / Until July 31

The Siam Tea Room, Asiatique The Riverfront is offering a fruit promotion. Available until July 31, to coincide with the main fruit harvest in Thailand, “A Taste Of The Tropics” will showcase six dishes. Options include an original take on the Thai classic, miang kham, main courses like chicken massaman with young durian, stir-fried pork neck with sour and spicy yellow chilli and basil leaves, and clay pot rice with pineapple, sea shrimp and shredded pork. Desserts are Chiang Mai brie cheese quince cake with mulberry jam and butterfly pea sticky rice with soft durian and coconut cream.

Seasonal menu / Salathip Thai Restaurant / Until June 30

Salathip’s Thai chef de cuisine Yanavit Theerasomboonkun crafts irresistible dishes that captures the essence of the season, available for dinner until June 30. Indulge in "Ayutthaya River Prawns" in dishes like grilled giant Ayutthaya river prawns with sweet fish sauce and seafood sauce, southern Thai curry of giant Ayutthaya river prawns with cumin leaves and baked giant Ayutthaya river prawns with ginger and glass noodles.

Borderless flavours / Ventisi

Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld is offering à la carte dishes where regional traditions are honoured, ingredients shine and every dish tells a story. Begin with beef carpaccio “Trentino style”, polpette della nonna and vitello tonnato with veal, tuna cream, and Piedmontese potato salad. On the Thai side of the menu, Ventisi presents a dynamic interpretation of traditional fare like Sing Buri-style pla naem with fermented fish and betel leaves, and lam tieng, a lacy egg net cradling prawns and salted egg yolk.

Dim sum delights / Shang Palace / Until June 30

Delight in the finest handcrafted dim sum at Shang Palace Chinese restaurant. Seasonal delights include steamed pork siew mai with crab meat, steamed stuffed crab claw in soya sauce, deep-fried bean curd skin with shrimp and crab meat, and steamed purple sweet potato riceberry buns. The dishes are being offered until June 30.

Afternoon tea / The Peninsula Bangkok / Until Aug 30

The Peninsula Bangkok is offering the "Art In The Garden Afternoon Tea" inspired by blooming gardens, fruits and botanical elements. Served daily at The Lobby and curated by executive chef Hans Zahner and executive pastry chef Jimmy Boulay, the tea highlights asparagus royal, jiaozi fried, prelude elderflower and charred corn cream tartlet. Each sweet creation captures the freshness of seasonal fruits like the flower tart or the Earl Grey tea cup. Completing the delightful experience are The Peninsula’s signature scones, featuring classic plain and fragrant Hojicha scones, served with mascarpone cream, orange marmalade and a floral apple jelly. Served daily until Aug 30.

Pride cocktails / Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok

Celebrate bold flavours and brighter expressions at Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, where two vibrant occasions come together in a month-long toast. Enjoy four Pride month cocktails at Bangkok'78 and Anju Korean Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. Celebrate World Gin Day throughout June with Anju's Seoul-oriented take in three crafted gin cocktails.

Wine dinner / The Siam Tea Room / June 13 to July 13

The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will offer an exclusive wine dinner from June 13 to July 13, in partnership with Cafe Buongiorno. Inspired by the Unesco World Heritage vineyards of Arrigoni and Trappolini, the epicurean adventure will see the chefs embrace the time-honoured techniques of Italian cookery and infuse them with local Thai ingredients to create a culinary experience like no other.

STAY

Go local / Centara Hotels & Resorts / Until Sept 30

The "Culture Connect" package is being offered at Centara Ayutthaya, Centara Korat, Centara Udon and Centara Ubon. Guests can enjoy special perks designed for shared experiences. A free stay for a third guest makes travelling merrier, while F&B credit valued at 10% of each stay lets guests indulge in regional cuisines. Shopping vouchers applicable at shopping hubs allow travellers to take home local crafts. Available for bookings until Sept 30 with stays until Oct 31.

A getaway for two / Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay / Until Oct 31

Couples who look to celebrate their love while overlooking the Andaman Sea should check out the “Two Hearts One Paradise” offer from Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay. Whether it's a honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic getaway, the package offers couples benefits designed to create a memorable experience. First, 5% off rooms with private pools or 10% off for stays of four nights or more. A complimentary heart-shaped floating breakfast served in your private pool for instaworthy moments. Spa and resort dining outlets offer discounts. The offer is valid for bookings and stays until Oct 31.