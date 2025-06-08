Jim Thompson officially launches Jim's Terrace at One Bangkok

Jim Thompson continues to go "beyond silk" with the opening of Jim's Terrace at One Bangkok, their latest and fifth restaurant. This one isn't to be confused with Jim's Terrace at Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter in Pathumwan, as they offer different menus.

Located on the upper floor of Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store at One Bangkok's The Storeys zone, Jim’s Terrace offers an all-new menu inspired by the essence of Thai comfort food but with premium ingredients sourced from across the country in support of the Thai farming community.

While Thais may find the dishes familiar, the classics are presented with a contemporary twist. Adjacent to Jim's Terrace is an exhibition zone where colourful displays and a big loom are on show. Seating is also available next to the floor-to-ceiling window to enjoy a meal with a side of the view of The Wireless House.

Executive chef Wichian "Chef Lek" Trirattanavatin, who's responsible for the menu at all Jim Thompson eateries, keeps his recipes traditional and his dishes are meant to be shared among family and friends, like a typical Thai meal.

Sai krok Isan is Thai pork sausage fermented with renowned garlic from Phetchaburi, mixed with high-quality jasmine rice from Sisaket. The sausage is served with side vegetables for additional crunch.

Crispy fried seabass spicy salad is enhanced with toasted rice powder larb-style and is served with herbs and fresh vegetables that bring a crisp and refreshing touch to every bite. The sea bass is sourced from small-scale fishermen.

Nam prik long reau or classic boat chilli dip with salted duck egg is deliciously paired with sweetened Kurobuta pork belly and fresh local vegetables. The dip's base in made with premium shrimp paste called kapi from Rayong.

Suea rong hai or grilled beef brisket highlights local premium meats sourced from various regions, including jasmine Wagyu (from cows raised on rice bran and broken rice) from Khon Kaen, Ratchaburi and Korat’s Pak Chong. Of course, these succulent slices are served with jaew dipping sauce.

Known for its creaminess and spiciness, Jim's Terrace's take on Tom kha kai features tender free-range chicken from Korat in a coconut galangal soup with local mushrooms. The twist is Bang Chang dried chilli, known for its distinctive aroma.

Moo palo or pork belly stew features melt-in-your-mouth Kurobuta, organic duck eggs and aromatic broth crafted from seven spices, as Jim's Terrace adds black and green cardamom for extra fragrance.

Inspired by the chef’s hometown of Ban Don in Surat Thani, Kaeng kua moo yod maprao on or Southern pork neck curry with heart of palm and sweet basil, pairs tender Kurobuta pork neck from the North with aromatic and fiery curry paste from the South for a savoury result.

Save room for a sweet and nostalgic end with Bread with ice cream and red salak-flavoured syrup, aka red Hale's Blue Boy. Soft bread is topped with the homemade "ice cream of the day" and drizzled with Thai red syrup. Simple and sweet.

The beverage selection includes craft and local beers, wines, signature mocktails and cocktails featuring native fruits, herbs and floral infusions, coffee, tea and Thai chocolate drinks from Kad Kokoa served hot or cold.