National Gallery exhibition celebrates 75 years of Indonesian-Thai relations

The annual Thailand-Indonesia collaborative painting exhibition is running at the National Gallery until June 28 to foster artistic ties while celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the countries.

Last week, the Indonesian embassy, National Gallery, Ministry of Culture and the Fine Arts Department launched "Indonesia-Thailand Painting Exhibition: Expressions Of Hearts And Minds" at the gallery.

The exhibition is part of the Indonesian embassy's flagship Trade, Tourism, Investment and Cultural Forum which aims to promote closer civic ties and features 36 paintings by 10 Indonesians artists and 18 paintings by 10 Thai artists.

Indonesian ambassador Rachmat Budiman, who has paintings in the exhibition, explained the exhibition was inaugurated in 2022 under the theme "The Bridge Of Colour" at the National Gallery and featured works by 11 Indonesians artists that helped introduce them to Thais, offering a lens to view society, identity and nature.

"Now, in 2025, 'Expressions Of Hearts And Minds' serves as both a culmination of this journey and a beginning of a new chapter. The works reflect not only technical mastery but also sincere reflections on identity, friendship and shared aspiration. Through their creations, they capture the essence of what it means to live in harmony, to celebrate diversity and to walk forward together," he stated.

Indonesian Cultural Minister Faldi Zon said the event stood as a cultural milestone and affirms the vital role of art as a vessel for a dialogue, understanding and lasting friendship.

He added this year's exhibition also embodied the spirit of maturity after three preceding exhibitions as it had brought together artists who have grown through intercultural dialogue and stood ready to convey their deepest sentiments on the enduring friendship between Indonesia and Thailand. "It marks not an end, but a renewal that reinforces culture as a living pillar of diplomacy, trust and solidarity," Zon said.