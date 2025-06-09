K-drama fan meets to thrill Bangkok next month

Two top Korean stars, Ju Ji-hoon and Han So-hee, are scheduled to hold fan meets in Thailand in July. Here are the details.

Juniverse in Thailand

Ju Ji-hoon, a South Korean actor, is in the capital for the "2025 Ju Ji-hoon Asia Tour Fan Meeting, 'Juniverse' In Bangkok" on July 5. Organised by Grandprix Xpectrum, the event will take place at True Icon Hall, 7th floor of Iconsiam. Ju recently won Best Actor - Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. In The Trauma Code, Ju plays Baek Kang-hyuk, a genius surgeon who is dedicated to saving patients. In addition to his compelling acting, the series raised public awareness about South Korea's underbudgeted trauma care system. Besides The Trauma Code, Ju has played the lead role in many critically acclaimed TV series such as Light Shop (2024), Blood Free (2024) and Kingdom (2019-2020).

photo courtesy of GMM Show

Han So-hee

Han So-hee, a versatile actress, gained recognition for her breakthrough role as the attractive character Yeo Da-kyung in the TV drama The World Of The Married (2020). Meanwhile, in the TV drama Nevertheless, Han plays Yoo Na-bi who experiences a bad break-up but is still drawn to red flag relationships. The drama is also known for the iconic line: "Do you want to go see butterflies?"

Thai fans will have the opportunity to meet the actress at "2025 Han So-hee 1st Fan Meeting World Tour [Xohee Loved Ones] In Bangkok" on July 12. Organised by GMM Show, the event will take place at Chaengwattana Hall, 5th floor of Central Chaengwattana.