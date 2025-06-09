Experience the world of Naruto at River City Bangkok

River City Bangkok presents "Naruto The Gallery In Bangkok", a spectacular exhibition introducing the world of ninjas through interactive displays and rare artwork, at RCB Galleria 1-2, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until July 31.

Held in collaboration with 54 Entertainment and SL Experiences, this immersive showcase celebrates the 20-year legacy of Masashi Kishimoto's beloved anime and manga series Naruto.

Renowned worldwide for its compelling characters, intricate world-building and enduring themes of perseverance, friendship and self-discovery, the series has gained immense popularity among all age groups.

Its popularity extends beyond Japan, spans 72 volumes and boasts a total global circulation of over 250 million copies, with distribution in more than 60 countries and regions (sales outside Japan exceed 100 million copies).

The exhibition will take fans on an unforgettable journey through Naruto and Sasuke's intertwined destinies across seven meticulously curated zones to explore powerful scenes, original storyboards, character designs and pivotal moments from the anime series.

The journey unfolds from their childhood in Konoha no Sato (Hidden Leaf Village) into the early days of Shippuden adventures, the poignant rift that separated them and their fated reunion during the Fourth Great Ninja War that culminated in the unforgettable final battle.

Also, expect to see a detailed diorama recreating Konoha no Sato, an area dedicated to memorable quotes from beloved characters as well as an exclusive collaboration with five rising stars from the Japanese art scene -- Nina Ai, Kohei Kadowaki, Que, Kosuke Sugimoto and Kohta Morie.

Each of them reinterprets iconic scenes from the anime in their distinct style, offering unique perspectives exclusively available at this Bangkok show.

Tickets cost 450 baht (250 baht for children and seniors aged 60 and above).