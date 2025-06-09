Siam Society offers whale-watching trip

Siam Society is holding a one-day boat trip to the upper Gulf of Thailand on July 5 to observe Bryde's whales in their natural habitat.

The area is known for Bryde's whales, also known as Eden's whales, which are a remarkable species that can grow up to 12m in length and weigh up to 20 tonnes.

The coastal ecosystem of the Gulf of Thailand is enriched by the nutrients of four major rivers -- Mae Klong, Tha-Jeen, Chao Phraya and Bang Pakong -- that empty into the sea, plus mangrove trees and mudflats along the shore. These contribute to the biodiversity of Gulf waters, providing an abundance of food for whales, such as schools of fish and copious plankton.

The Gulf of Thailand is home to over 80 identified individual whales, including at least 15 pairs of cows and calves. They surface to "trap-feed" in the monsoon season, when the richness of the nutrition level in the water reaches its peak. July is therefore an optimum time to observe whales in the Gulf.

Held in collaboration with the ecotourism company Wild Encounter Thailand, the study trip will take participants to Wild Encounter Pier 01 in Samut Sakhon province. Visitors will get a safety briefing before cruising for whales and rare marine animal sightings.

The trip will be conducted with strict considerations for wildlife and environmental conservation, with expert guidance from a Wild Encounter naturalist and whale-watching crew, offering insights into efforts to protect these remarkable mammals and their fragile ecosystem.