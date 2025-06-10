Thailand falls in love with a legend

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation and B.Grimm recently presented a monumental event for classical music enthusiasts -- Lang Lang's debut piano recital in Bangkok at the Thailand Cultural Centre was sold out and received rousing applause.

This performance marked the first time the world-renowned pianist had graced a Thai stage, captivating a full-house audience with his masterful artistry. The concert hall was filled not only with devoted classical music fans but also with an impressive number of Thai pianists across generations -- from young music students to university-level musicians and professional performers. It was, undeniably, a rare and inspiring night for Thailand's piano community.

Lang Lang, celebrated for his expressive style and technical precision, delivered a programme that showcased his versatility and deep emotional connection to music. The recital featured a thoughtfully curated selection of works by iconic composers. Before the interval, the programme included Gabriel Fauré's Pavane, known for its elegance, and Robert Schumann's Kreisleriana, a dramatic and emotionally charged composition that reflects Schumann's complex inner world.

After the break, Lang Lang performed a selection of Frédéric Chopin's Mazurkas and Polonaise -- pieces that highlight Chopin's Polish heritage and romantic expressiveness.

The evening was not only a display of virtuosic technique but also a deeply moving experience that resonated with the audience. The thunderous applause echoed through the hall, with waves of clapping and cheers rolling like a storm after each piece. As a fitting conclusion to the night, Lang Lang offered not one, but three encore pieces -- an exceptional gesture that thrilled concertgoers. The encores included Schumann's No.12 Chopin from Carnaval, a lyrical interpretation of the Chinese folk tune Jasmine Flower (arranged by Schindler) and Manuel de Falla's fiery and exhilarating Ritual Fire Dance. Each piece was met with admiration, with many commenting on the beauty and intimacy of the encores.

Following the performance, a long queue of attendees formed for a rare opportunity to meet the maestro in person during a photo session. Guests waiting in line were treated to a thoughtful reception with refreshments, making the entire experience even more memorable and warm.

Lang Lang's recital in Bangkok was more than just a concert -- it was a landmark cultural moment. As one of the most influential classical pianists of our time, his presence in Thailand represents a significant milestone in the country's growing appreciation of classical music. The event delighted long-time fans -- some of whom had travelled internationally to attend -- and introduced younger generations to the beauty and depth of classical piano.

For those fortunate enough to be in the audience, it was an unforgettable experience. One can hope that Lang Lang's return to the Thai stage is not far off. With the door now open, there are possibilities for future collaborations between the RBSO and this global icon.