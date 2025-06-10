Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit presents a unique dining experience

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit presents "Dine In The Dark (DID)", an extraordinary dining experience in complete darkness, every Wednesday to Saturday, from 6pm to 10pm.

Guided by visually impaired experts, the one-of-a-kind evening will unfold without light as attentive service ensures every bite is meaningful and sparks a new perspective.

Diners will be exploring flavours with other senses -- touch, taste, smell and sound -- to fully experience the textures and essence of a four-course menu thoughtfully prepared by the hotel's seasoned chefs to offer a harmonious blend of diverse flavours.

Each course of this exclusive menu is a tantalising mystery -- revealed only as the dining journey comes to a close. In the enveloping darkness, diners are invited to rely on their senses to guess what they are relishing. To ensure the highest level of safety and satisfaction, dietary restrictions and special requests are carefully collected in advance.

The dining experience is both innovative and deeply inspiring. Within complete darkness, each bite becomes a revelation and every sensation bridges the gap between heart and flavour.

The fee is 1,990 baht and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Thailand Association of the Blind. Seats are limited. Reservations can be made via sheratongrandesukhumvit.info/DIDbooking.