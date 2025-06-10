Free music festival to transform downtown Bangkok

Downtown Bangkok will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of sound, creativity and diversity during Bangkok World Music Day '25, which will take place at Alliance Francaise and One Bangkok, on Saturday, starting at 2pm.

Organised by the French embassy, this is a major cultural event where more than 28 Thai and French artists and international DJ sets will take over stages across two iconic venues for one exceptional afternoon and evening.

This free and open-access festival invites the public to explore an inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere. It will also feature food markets and interactive activities, including a busking competition, fostering spontaneous creativity and community engagement.

The festival not only aims to bring music to the streets, but to build bridges between cultures, generations and genres. In the spirit of "La Fête de la Musique", it is a powerful tribute to artistic freedom, public access to culture and the shared language of music.

Over the past several years, the French embassy has celebrated World Music Day as a highlight of its cultual programme, previously known as La Fete. For the 2025 edition, the embassy aims to make it more festival and inclusive than ever -- a joyful, family-friendly event open to all, with food stalls, live music and a busking competition.

This year's collaboration with One Bangkok helps scale up the event with multiple stages and performance spaces -- right next to Alliance Francaise -- offering a seamless, vibrant experience to the public.

Also, with the support of Live Promotions, which has long promoted French talent in Southeast Asia, the festival offers a curated line-up that brings together French and Thai artists, fostering cross-cultural discovery and future collaborations.

The stages at One Bangkok will feature headliners from Thailand, international bands from France and Senegal, genre-crossing acts, busking and 12 hours of international DJ music until 2am.

The stages at Alliance Française are reserved for acoustic gems like classical and jazz, dynamic pop and electrifying rock.

Participating artists and acts include Phum Viphurit, Gene Kasidit, Paradise Bangkok Molam International, Emile Londonien, Kiki, Landokmai, Réjizz, Mindfreakkk, Venn, Frank Herrgott, Bulletguyz, Jimmy Revolt, Mahidol Brass Band, Nuwave Trio, Omri Music Studio, PGVIM, Armani, Babyscash, Mizuyo and Justin Mills.