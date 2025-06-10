The world of giants

If you were in a world with gigantic man-eating monsters, would you fight with them or try to hide from them? This is the story of Attack On Titan, a Japanese manga series, which was published between 2009 to 2021 and created by Hajime Isayama. Attack On Titan tells a story of people who live in cities surrounded by immense walls which protect them from Titans -- gigantic man-eating monsters.

The manga follows Eren Yeager who lives by his vow to eliminate the Titans after the death of his mother. Other leading characters are Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert and Reiner Braun. Attack On Titan captivated readers worldwide with its engaging and gripping storyline, complex characters, intense action scenes, and many unexpected twists and turns.

Shawn Huang, president of Mighty Media at ‘Attack On Titan Final’. (Photos: Wisuttipong Rodpai)

Recently, Attack On Titan fans in Thailand had the opportunity to view original drawings and a special animations at the exhibition "Attack On Titan Final". In collaboration with CentralWorld and Mighty Media, distributor of anime licences, "Attack On Titan Final" is located at CentralWorld Pulse, on the 7th floor.

Shawn Huang, president of Mighty Media, believes that the exhibition came at the right time for Attack On Titan fans.

"We held the exhibition in three locations in Taiwan and two cities in China. Thailand is actually the sixth stop. In February this year, the movie Attack On Titan: The Last Attack was screened in Thailand. I think it was good timing to bring the exhibition to Bangkok. This is the first time our intellectual property has been exhibited in Thailand. Thailand is a big potential market for anime business and not just for anime, but also for comics. I think it is a good challenge and a big step for us," explained Huang.

The exhibition "Attack On Titan Final" is divided into eight zones -- Opening Theatre: Inside The Walls Or Outside The Walls; Artwork World 1: World Of Walls; Artwork World 2: Conflict And Battle; Titan War Theatre; Tragedy's Traces; Artwork World 3: The Brave Ones; The Interview With The Creator; and Landmark Four Metre Titan Head.

Although the main target of the exhibition are Attack On Titan fans, Huang insisted that newcomers can enjoy it as well.

Soldier’s Bolo Tie.

Eren Yeager.

"There are artworks from the author throughout the exhibition to help people understand the plot and how events happen and all character portraits are accompanied by descriptions of the characters," he said.

Upon entering is the first zone titled Opening Theatre: Inside The Walls Or Outside The Walls. Here, visitors can make a choice if they want to stay behind the walls which protects them from Titans or be brave like Eren Yeager who is not afraid to fight them. Most people choose to stay inside the walls, even Huang.

"People who choose to stay inside the walls live peacefully. Those who choose to be outside the walls are fighters. The idea of this zone is mostly about mindset and if you want some challenge or just want to stay safe. I actually chose inside the walls," said Huang.

Visitors do not have to worry about which path they choose because the two paths eventually connect and they have the option of turning back to explore the other side they did not pick.

The second zone, Artwork World 1: World Of Walls, displays drawings of the lives of people who live behind the walls and outside the walls. All the drawings include details such as Episode 4 First Battle Vol.1, page 184. There are quotes from people inside the walls as well as quotes from Titans -- "All humanity outside the walls have been eaten up by the Titans." "Our ancestors built a strong wall that the Titans could not penetrate." "Our goal is to wipe out all humanity inside the walls."

The next zone, Artwork World 2: Conflict And Battle, introduces visitors to famous Titans including Founding Titan, Attack Titan, Colossal Titan and Female Titan. In this zone, visitors will learn of the superpowers of these Titans. For example, Colossal Titan has great strength and can continuously release heat vapour which can be as destructive as a bomb. Female Titan is highly agile, has great strength and endurance and can selectively harden her body parts on demand.

Titan War Theatre is a cinema which screens a 10 minute animation projected on a 2.4m high and 9m wide screen. Huang explained that the animation was specially created for the exhibition by Isayama, the creator of Attack On Titan. In the animation, young people in Eldians listen to the history of their kingdom and learn why they have to battle Titans.

The fifth zone, Tragedy's Traces, displays objects that appear in the manga. Soldier's Bolo Tie is worn by fighters inside the walls including Erwin Smith. It is believed to be awarded to a soldier who achieved success in battle. Barbed Ring belongs to Annie Leonhart, which enables her to transform into a Titan.

The sixth zone, Artwork World 3: The Brave Ones, is one in which fans can enjoy viewing their favourite characters. Though newcomers can learn more about the main characters from descriptions, the content includes some spoilers.

The beginning and the end revolve around Eren Yeager, the main and most complicated character.

After losing his mother and vowing to exterminate the Titans, he joined the Survey Corps. Yeager is determined to achieve his vow and makes a lot of sacrifices. Meanwhile, Mikasa Ackerman is grateful to Yeager since he saved her life at a young age. Thus, Ackerman has a strong bond with Yeager. She participates in numerous battles and is admired for her outstanding talent. However, she feels that she has a personal duty to protect Yeager.

The seventh zone, Interview With The Creator, displays a video interview Isayama, who reveals his ideas behind this manga. This zone is filled with draft drawings which help visitors see the process of the manga.

The final zone, Landmark Four Metre Titan Head, is an exclusive Thailand-themed zone with a 4m-high Titan which is an attractive spot for photographs. There is also a merchandise zone with wide selective categories including cards, medals, pins, tote bags and T-shirts.

Although the final episode of Attack On Titan was released in 2021, its popularity has never faded. Huang explained the series has a huge loyal fan base. He said fans still watch it and new merchandise and artwork are continually released every season.

As a distributor of anime licences who holds many intellectual properties, Huang said he hopes people will understand how the story and the characters are built.

"I hope people enjoy the storyline by looking at the art in the manga, and not just the animation, because originally, all these productions started from comics. When these manga are produced as animations, some parts of the stories are cut. Thus, the exhibition is a good chance for people to look at manga in a different way. Additionally, we see a lot of opportunity here for a potential market. We look forward to having another event next year. We may do it once a year from now on."