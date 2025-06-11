Innovation for impact

Thailand Research Expo 2025 is back under the theme "Research For All: Connecting Thailand's Future Through Research And Innovation". Organised by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the event will be held from June 16-20 at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Wiparat Di-Ong, director of the NRCT, stated that this year's expo is designed to highlight that "research matters to all". It aims to create inclusive opportunities for people from all sectors to engage in research and innovation. In this era of rapid shift, innovation is essential to Thailand's development.

The southern border provinces may seem isolated from other regions because of their unique cultural and linguistic characteristics but two projects -- Innovation of Creative Music Process for Community Development by Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Burong Nibong Kite Campaign: Upholding Malay Culture by Yala Rajabhat University -- show that people can engage with the southern border provinces through music and their cultural presentations.

Burong Nibong Kite. Yala Rajabhat University

Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music

Learning local music and culture. Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music

Innovation of Creative Music Process for Community Development

Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music

Asst Prof Suppabhorn Suwanpakdee, acting vice-president for research at the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music (PGVIM), believes in the power of music. He has worked with many communities to engage in music. The first innovation of the Creative Music Process for Community Development took place at Bang Yi Khan Community in Bangkok. Young participants aged nine to 13 composed songs together and had the opportunity to perform their pieces at the concert hall of PGVIM.

"People usually assume they have to dress elegantly to attend a concert in a grand hall. However, parents and people in the community wore casual outfits to the PGVIM concert hall. It proved that the PGVIM is not an ivory tower that general people cannot reach. Though the music pieces the young participants performed were not masterpieces, they were written from their hearts and received positive reception from the community," said Asst Prof Suppabhorn.

Asst Prof Suppabhorn Suwanpakdee. Photo: Napapatch B.

The idea of the second project came after Suppabhorn worked with Yala municipality several times. The positive experiences in Yala inspired in him a desire to work with communities in Pattani and Narathiwat.

"Music is part of human life. It was challenging composing music in vulnerable areas. However, music can build trust and inspire hope in local people."

Located in Yala, this project, which was funded by the National Research Council of Thailand, involved 32 young participants from Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. All participants must have had a musical background, but qualifications did not require a high level of music skills.

During the five-day workshop, participants composed songs and practised music pieces. Then, they performed at concert halls for three days in the three provinces.

There were six songs that the participants collaboratively composed. To come up with the lyrics and melody for each song, the participants brainstormed and voted on the words and the music. The lyrics narrate multiculturalism and attractions in the three provinces.

In additional to collaborative compositions, participants also learned about local culture and traditional music from local masters.

Huda Sama-Ae, a young participant. photos courtesy of Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music

Huda Sama-Ae, a young participant from Yala, said the project gave children with limited opportunity a chance to be seen. It was also an eye-opening experience since she had never performed at a concert hall before.

Although the project is already completed, Suppabhorn hopes that projects with music activities will continue.

"When people have music in their heart, they will become more sensitive human beings because music helps to soften the soul. When playing music together, people have to collaborate with each other in order to create harmony. All children should have the opportunity to learn music, but not everyone has access to this," said Asst Prof Suppabhorn.

"Community development should start from listening to the voices of local people, especially the voices of the youth. In order to create sustainable development, we should start from understanding."

Burong Nibong Kite Campaign: Upholding Malay Culture

Yala Rajabhat University

Asst Prof Nureeda Japakeeya, a researcher and lecturer at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Yala Rajabhat University, was inspired by Beramas Kites which are almost extinct kites. In the past, Beramas Kites were associated with kings and royal families, so common people were not allowed to fly Beramas Kites. As a result, Asst Prof Nureeda was inspired to create Burong Nibong Kites.

"The idea of the Burong Nibong Kite came up when Yala Rajabhat University organised the 2024 International Kite Competition Festival. I saw friendships form between competitors of different nationalities. I believe the competition was a space for happiness. That inspired me to use a kite to present Yala culture. As a result, the Burong Nibong Kite was created. The project also aims to boost creative economy through commercial products."

Saringkharn Kitiwinit, a lecturer at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Yala Rajabhat University, who was in charge of designing the Burong Nibong Kite, explained it portrays many symbols related to Yala.

Asst Prof Nureeda Japakeeya. photos courtesy of Yala Rajabhat University

"Burong Nibong Kite was not inspired by only Beramas Kite. It also includes features inspired from local kites such as Bulan Kites and Khwai Kites. Burong means bird in Malayu while Nibong refers to Yala. Yala Municipality has promoted Yala as the bird city via the Asean Java Sparrow Singing Competition for a decade. Therefore, the Burong Nibong Kite takes the shape of a bird's wings, tail and other bird features," explained Saringkharn.

"Yala also ranked 23rd in Unesco as the city with the best planning in 2020, so we included a drawing inspired by Yala city's plan on the kite. Other iconic symbols of Yala that appear on the kite are the Tanjong tree -- Yala's symbolic flower -- and Malayu style patterns."

Additionally, Saringkharn explained that there are two types of Burong Nibong Kite -- traditional and fancy. The traditional type aims to preserve local culture while the fancy type targets the young generation, so they are made on fabrics instead of traditional paper kite. This makes their price lower and young people can afford them.

Saringkharn Kitiwinit. Yala Rajabhat University

After submitting a request, the Burong Nibong Kite's patent was approved. The team collaborated with organisations and local craftsmen to use the pattern of Burong Nibong Kite in products such as batik and tie-dye fabrics. Asst Prof Nureeda revealed that although they have not planned to sell the fabrics yet, they have already received many orders.

"The project is not limited to only kite competitions or commercial products. Next year, it may be a part of the local educational curriculum which provides knowledge regarding the uniqueness of Yala's kites. Additionally, we will work with 14 provinces in the South to bring happiness by using kites to lead the way. Unlike the violent images associated with the southern border, this space will evoke images of peace and enjoyment," said Asst Prof Nureeda.