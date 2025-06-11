Emsphere presents a celebration of Thai fruits

A wide range of premium-grade fruits and processed fruit offerings are presented during "Gourmet Fruit First 2025", which is running at Em Market, ground floor of Emsphere, Sukhumvit Road, until June 25.

Held to spotlight the richness of Thailand's fruit culture and support local farmers across the country, the festival is an opportunity to indulge in iconic durians and over 20 types of tropical fruits from renowned orchards.

Prepare to enjoy durian varieties such as phu khao fai, pa-la-u, puang manee and kan yao from Ban Rai Thanisorn orchard. They are served in an interactive "Taste-Weight-Dine" experience. For every purchase of 999 baht, you will receive a complimentary seasonal fruit basket.

Other highlights include super premium heart-shaped lychee, with crisp texture and intense aroma from the BN Farm in Phetchabun; Huai Mun pineapple from Uttaradit, Thailand's first GI-certified fruit to be recognised in Japan for its honey-sweet flavour and smooth texture; Bahri and Khonaisy dates from 1000 Phuksa Farm; and Abiu fruit, an exotic South American gem with jelly-like sweetness from Sooksomdul Life & Farm.

The festival also features creative fruit-based culinary innovations from famous shops and vendors popular in social media. They include durian cheesecake from Nene's Cheesecake (Nie & Ivan), cold-pressed juices from TikTok-favourite Oriley, spicy fruit salad from Kodung Nuas, fruit fondue from City Fresh, Shiopan Strawberry Fresh Cream from Butter Bakery, jelly cheesecake from Co-co-Kup, organic coconut juice from AHH Coco, and fruit tea from Tea Mo.