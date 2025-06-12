Rolex series explores journeys to greatness

Rolex recently launched the Reach For The Crown documentary series, featuring an exclusive docuseries about the Rolex family of Testimonees. From record-breaking athletes to inspiring artists and environmental pioneers, they share stories of the passion and perseverance that has taken them from childhood dreams to incredible heights. As they recall their highs and lows in the face of daunting challenges, these remarkable personalities reveal what it takes to push the limits in their chosen field.

They all share a vision, a guiding ideal. With audacity and perseverance, they dare to chase the impossible and overcome every challenge to achieve excellence. Their journeys go beyond personal success. The men and women of the Rolex family inspire the dreams and achievements of today and shape those of tomorrow.

Reach For The Crown launched last month on the Rolex YouTube channel and Rolex.com. It features exclusive interviews with outstanding individuals who set a shining example through their unwavering determination and exceptional achievements.

Each episode retraces their personal journey of self-discovery, the joy and the pain, the highs and lows, as they strive to become the very best version of themselves. Viewers will find compelling stories from Coco Gauff, Cristina Mittermeier, Scottie Scheffler, Yuja Wang, Tiger Woods and Hannah Mills.

Coco Gauff. Photo Courtesy of Jon Buckle

Hannah Mills. Photo Courtesy of Ricardo Pinto for SailGP