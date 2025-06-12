Exo's Kai set to play first solo concert in Bangkok

Exo's Kai will take fans on an emotional deep dive before soaring into blazing heat with his first-ever solo concert in Thailand.

Presented by SM True, the "2025 Kai Solo Concert Tour In Bangkok" will take place at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani, on Aug 2 at 6pm.

Kai is one of the most outstanding members of Exo -- a highly influential group in the South Korean music industry that has consistently captured the hearts of fans.

He has garnered widespread attention on every stage he graces. His powerful presence, unique style and exceptional dance skills have earned him the title of a "world-class performer".

He debuted as a solo artist with his first self-titled mini album Kai in 2020 and released his second mini album Peaches in 2021. Two years later, his third mini album Rover sparked a viral sensation with its popular dance challenge that swept across social media and the entertainment industry.

Barely two months ago, Kai released his fourth mini album, Wait On Me, which features seven diverse tracks.

The title track is an Afrobeats-infused pop song that beautifully captures the aesthetics of waiting, delivered through his alluring vocals and choreography.

Kai kicked off his solo tour with two sold-out concerts in Seoul last month. The Asia tour covers nine other cities including Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama and Hong Kong.

Tickets for the Bangkok show cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 5,300 and 6,300 baht and will be available for public sales on Sunday from 11am at Counter Service in all 7-Eleven stores and via allticket.com.