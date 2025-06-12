Exhibition at CentralWorld presents latest innovations

More than 1,000 research works and innovations will be exhibited during Thailand Research Expo 2025 at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from June 16-20, daily from 9am to 5pm.

Held under the theme "Research For All: Connecting Thailand's Future Through Research And Innovation" by the National Research Council of Thailand, the event will feature research works and technology projects by many organisations and educational institutes across the country.

They cover six key areas for national development -- "Bio-Circular-Green (BCG)-driven Economy", "Soft Power And The Creative Economy", "Industrial And New Economy", "Inclusive And Sustainable Society", "Balanced And Sustainable Environment" and "Capacity Building For Community Enterprises And SMEs".

Highlights include DLD's black pig genetics project to improve pork quality and promote sustainable use of livestock resources; the "Jewels Of Wiang Kosai" project that showcases Thai cultural heritage; and "Moon Aiming Thai-Chinese Hodoscope (MATCH)", a scientific instrument designed to study high-energy particles and space weather in the Earth-Moon region.

BioDI Tustr. photos courtesy of National Research Council of Thailand

Other initiatives include the development of AI for malnutrition evaluation in older adults, BioDI Tustr microorganisms for rice stubble decomposition and crispy gourami fish snack.

There will also be special exhibitions to pay tribute to HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, honoured as "father of Thai research" and HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua as well as an exhibition to mark HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday anniversary.

Also expect to see the "Research Festival" exhibition, the "Art And Science Of Research" exhibition and other exhibitions from higher education institutions and regional research networks.

Also running will be the Thailand Research Expo & Symposium 2025 and the National RGJ & RRI Conference 2025.