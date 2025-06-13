Prospex party on the Sirimahannop

Last Thursday, Seiko Thailand celebrated the 60th anniversary of its diver's watch on board the three-masted Sirimahannop, docked at Asiatique The Riverfront.

An exhibition on the lower deck traced the history from Japan's first diver's watch, launched in 1965, and its evolution as innovative models branded under Seiko Prospex.

Other vintage timepieces on display included an automatic hi-beat professional model, water resistant to 300m, thanks to a one-piece structure featuring a screw-down crown at 4 o'clock.

The diver's watch from 1968 also proved its robustness on the wrists of Teruo Matusuura and Naomi Uemura, when they summitted Mount Everest in 1970.

During his record-breaking journeys from Greenland to Alaska and his solo dog-sled run to the North Pole, Uemura was accompanied by another Seiko model from 1970, with a water resistance of 150m and a design featuring an extension of the case to protect the crown.

After achieving 300m in 1968, Seiko took seven years to double the water resistance for saturation diving, with its R&D resulting in the world's first Professional Diver's 600M housed in a one-piece titanium case. The exterior alone of the groundbreaking timepiece boasted 20 patents.

Over the years, the Japanese company has continuously advanced its diver's watches. The exhibition also showcased the latest Seiko Prospex line-up as well as the 60th anniversary limited editions that express the brand philosophy "Keep Going Forward".

Seiko Prospex Marinemaster Professional 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. Photos Courtesy of Seiko